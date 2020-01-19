The discovery of unused disaster relief annoys Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN – People in a city in southern Puerto Rico discovered a warehouse filled with water, baby cots, and other unused supplies, and triggered a social media turmoil on Saturday as they broke in to get goods while the area is recovering from a strong earthquake.

Governor Wanda Vázquez quickly dismissed the director of the island’s emergency management agency after the video of the event in Ponce was posted on Facebook.

The governor said she ordered an investigation after learning that the emergency supplies in the camp had been piling up since hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in September 2017.

Vázquez said the inaction of the fired officer Carlos Acevedo was unacceptable.

“There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to help people in the south, and it is unforgivable that resources have been kept in the camp,” said the governor.

Puerto Rico’s Foreign Minister Elmer Román told reporters that Acevedo had told him nothing about the contents of the camp.

News of the warehouse spread after online blogger Lorenzo Delgado sent a live video on Facebook about people breaking into the building. The scene became chaotic at times when people crowded in and distributed water, baby food and other goods to those affected by the earthquake.

Delgado later told reporters that he had received a tip about the warehouse, but did not give precise details of when.

The Mayor of Ponce, María Meléndez, said he knew nothing about the camp and its contents.

“This is outrageous,” she said. “Everyone knows what we mayors went through after Hurricane Maria to get help to our cities and how we have worked over the past few weeks to provide basic services for people affected by earthquakes. Those involved do not owe us an explanation. “

Ponce City spokeswoman Inés Rivera told The Associated Press that the warehouse is owned by the Puerto Rico Company of Commerce and Export. Company officials could not be reached for comment.

The information has angered many in Puerto Rico about the government’s flawed response to Hurricane Maria. Similar incidents where deliveries went unused were uncovered months later.

Ponce is one of several cities in the southern region of the island that have been affected by the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed one person and caused more than an estimated $ 200 million in damage. Since the quake, more than 7,000 people have been living in emergency shelters.

The governor said she sent the Senate her appointment of José Reyes, who oversees the National Guard in Puerto Rico, as the new commissioner for the State Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Management.

