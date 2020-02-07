The director of ‘The System’s Broken’ and ‘Joker’ aim to explore that on the screen: NPR







DAVE DAVIES, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. I’m Dave Davies by Terry Gross.

(FILM SOUND, “JOKER”)

JOAQUIN PHOENIX: (Like Arthur Fleck) Is it just me or is it getting crazier?

DAVIES: The city is going crazy, and the main character is getting more and more crazy in the movie “Joker”, which won two Golden Globe Awards and is nominated for 11 Academy Awards, which include best film, best director and Best adapted script. Joaquin Phoenix is ​​nominated for best actor for his performance in the leading role. “Joker” was produced, directed and co-written by our guest Todd Phillips, who also directed the “Hangover” films.

“Joker” is a kind of origin story for the villain in the “Batman” comics and movies. It is set in Gotham City in 1981, which looks a lot like Manhattan in 1981, but the movie is not a comic story. The main character, Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix, is a man with a history of serious mental health problems. An aspiring comic who works as a clown at parties is attacked by three men in the subway while wearing a costume and makeup. He carries a clown weapon and shoots and kills his three attackers. The incident makes Fleck a popular hero in the city plagued with crimes, and people start wearing clown masks in homage to him. Meanwhile, cuts in social services have left him without public assistance, and he has been forced to leave his medications. The deterioration of the city and the mental health of Arthur feed each other in a disastrous manner.

Terry spoke with Todd Phillips in January.

(SOUND OF THE NPR ARCHIVED TRANSMISSION)

TERRY GROSS: Todd Phillips, welcome back to FRESH AIR. “Joker” has really divided the public and critics, but it is done fantastically at the box office. I am one of the people who thinks that this is an excellent movie and a very serious movie. You said you made the Joker character to make a serious movie that is about a comic character so you can get a great budget. It was, you said, a way to introduce a real movie into the studio system in the guise of a comic movie. Tell us more about that.

TODD ​​PHILLIPS: I was beginning to think that the movies I grew up in, I grew up loving, that’s how hard it is to make those movies today. And I started looking at the state of the movie business, about what people are showing. Clearly, you know, superhero movies have taken over. So it really started as an experiment, so to speak, like, well, you know, maybe you could get one of those deep-immersion character study movies that are made today in the study system if, I suppose, what you disguise as a comic movie, not that it was a trick we were playing. It was just something of: boy, you know, you could do a character study if it were one of those characters.

GROSS: Let’s talk about your vision of Joker, Arthur’s character. He initially paints his face like a clown because he is an employee of an agency that basically rents clowns …

PHILLIPS: Correct.

GROSS: … Like, for your son’s party or for, like …

PHILLIPS: Yes

GROSS: … The hospital children’s room. But for reasons I won’t explain, I don’t want to give away too many things, you know, he loses his job, but sometimes he continues to paint his face. And he has serious mental health problems. There is a history of mental health problems in his family, and he soon stopped taking his medications because he can no longer afford them, and the city can no longer help him because social services are closing. And his mental health deteriorates as the movie progresses. Why did you want this Joker to have a mental health disorder? Y…

PHILLIPS: Well …

GROSS: … Is it a specific disorder that you have given?

PHILLIPS: Well, it wasn’t that we wanted him to necessarily have a mental health disorder. What we really wanted to do and what really was all the MO of the movie: let’s make a comic movie where we see everything as realistic as possible. So why does Joker have a white face and green hair? Well, in the comics, he fell into a tub of acid. That did not seem very real. If you fell into an acid tank, I don’t know if your skin would turn white and your hair would be green. So it came up, we designed everything backwards. Mental illness was also a matter of going, well, a little like, where does your laugh come from? And if you watch the movie, you realize that it has a condition. Joker: You know, Joker’s character in the comic world is famous for green hair, white face and laughter. So we really just wanted to give everything to real-world reasons.

GROSS: So, the deterioration of mental health …

PHILLIPS: Well, that was fine. So, you know, that’s a different question. Two parts, the first is that we never really argue specifically with Joaquín, when I say that, again, Joaquín and I really do not discuss what we did not want to put a specific label on what is his mental illness out of his affliction that makes him laugh, which is something called, caused by head trauma early in life, which is something real. You know, today it is called PBA, pseudobulbar affection. But back then, I don’t know if they even had that name. But it is a real condition. Then we think, once we find that condition, you know, that’s fine, that answers that.

When it comes to mental health, you know, we really wanted to make a movie that says something: a statement, so to speak, in these modern times. Yes, it takes place in 1981 in a fictional city of Gotham, but we wrote it in 2017 in New York City. And often, you know, movies are mirrors and reflect what happens every time they take place. And that was something that Scott and I really, was important to us, that we are addressing things we feel or feel were happening in the world in 2016 and ’17, as we wrote it.

You know, we all know the big changes in this country that were happening at that time. Like, I can tell you that when Obama was president, we wrote three “Hangover” movies (laughs). When everything changed, suddenly, things felt darker, you know? Anyway, mental illness for us was a lot, you know, from what you hear when social services are cut. What happens to these people? We really thought it was important to illuminate the system. You know, I think, like many people, the system is broken. And why not use a movie to comment on it?

GROSS: You said that there are many films and filmmakers that influenced you in the creation of “Joker”. But I think the one that stands out the most is Scorsese in terms of, in part, how the movie looks. You know, you have De Niro in the movie, and he was in “Taxi Driver” and “King Of Comedy.” There are some shots and some things that remind so much of the shots in “Taxi Driver”. And there are even twice, like, at the end of “Taxi Driver”, Travis Bickle puts his finger to his forehead as if it were a weapon. And then, with the thumb, pull the trigger of this imaginary gun.

Then, another Scorsese reference is the fact that there is a kind of nighttime “Tonight Show” variety show that is Arthur’s mother’s favorite show. And Arthur grew up watching him, and he loves it too. They see it every night together. And in “King Of Comedy”, the Scorsese movie, De Niro is the obsessive fan of the nightly show, which in that movie is presented by someone played by Jerry Lewis.

PHILLIPS: Yes

GROSS: And De Niro kidnaps the character of Jerry Lewis.

PHILLIPS: Yes

GROSS: And De Niro’s goal is, like, to be on that show himself. And in “Joker”, Joker’s character climbs on that night show that De Niro presents for very wrong reasons on the part of the presenter. So I just wanted to play a short clip. And this is, you know, then, Arthur, the character of Joaquin Phoenix, the character of Joker, appears after being invited to the program. And he wears, you know, Joker’s makeup and clothes.

PHILLIPS: Your complete look.

GROSS: The whole look. And the producer of the show, the Fred guy from Cordova …

PHILLIPS: Yes

GROSS: … Performed by Marc Maron, he’s horrified. And the type of Johnny Carson played by De Niro is like, oh, no. We can make this work. This can be fun. The public will enjoy it. I think there’s one more thing we need to set up, and, Todd, I’m going to let you do it and give away everything you want about why they suspect him dressed as a clown.

PHILLIPS: Well, basically, that day, there was a big protest planned at City Hall, so there are many people dressed as clowns with this Joker look, which, of course, was inspired by him at the beginning – this given description of him of those initial subway killings. Then you will hear them make reference: you will hear Marc Maron make reference to the type of protests that are happening in the city and how someone really that day, not by Arthur, but was actually killed by a policeman in a confrontation.

GROSS: So here is that scene between the host, De Niro, whose name is Murray, the producer played by Marc Maron and Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur, Joker.

(FILM SOUND, “JOKER”)

ROBERT DE NIRO: (As Murray Franklin) What about the face? I mean, are you part of the protests?

PHOENIX: (As Arthur Fleck) No, no. I don’t believe in any of that. I don’t believe in anything. I just thought it would be good for my act.

MARC MARON: (As Gene Ufland) By your act? Didn’t you hear what happened in the subway? Some clown was killed.

DE NIRO: (As Murray Franklin) He’s aware of that. He is aware of that. Yes.

PHOENIX: (Like Arthur Fleck) No, I hadn’t heard.

DE NIRO: (As Murray Franklin) Yes.

MARON: (As Gene Ufland) You see; This is what I am telling you. The audience will go crazy if you put this guy in, maybe for a moment, but not a complete segment.

IN NIRO: (Like Murray Franklin) Gene, it will work. It will work. Let’s go with that.

PHOENIX: (Like Arthur Fleck, laughs) Thank you, Murray.

DE NIRO: (As Murray Franklin) However, there are a couple of rules: no curses, no material out of color. We do a clean show, okay? Continue right after Dr. Sally.

PHOENIX: (As Arthur Fleck) I love Dr. Sally.

DE NIRO: (As Murray Franklin) Good, good, good. Well, someone will come looking for you, okay?

PHOENIX: (As Arthur Fleck) OK.

DE NIRO: (As Murray Franklin) Perfect. Good luck.

PHOENIX: (As Arthur Fleck) Thank you, Murray.

DE NIRO: (As Murray Franklin) Yes.

PHOENIX: (Like Arthur Fleck) Murray, a little thing.

DE NIRO: (As Murray Franklin) Yes.

PHOENIX: (Like Arthur Fleck) When you bring me, can you introduce me as Joker?

MARON: (As Gene Ufland) What’s wrong with your real name?

PHOENIX: (Like Arthur Fleck) That’s what you called me on the show: a joker. You remember?

DE NIRO: (As Murray Franklin) Did I do it?

MARON: (As Gene Ufland) I don’t know.

DE NIRO: (As Murray Franklin) Well, if you say so, boy, you know, Joker. It’s good.

PHOENIX: (As Arthur Fleck) Thank you, Murray.

GROSS: OK, so that’s a “Joker” scene. My guest is the director and co-writer, Todd Phillips. How was directing De Niro and Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix together? Could they both get to the place they needed to get the character in the same way at the same time? You know, some actors like to take lots of shots. Some actors go to extremes to assume roles. Both Phoenix and De Niro have lost or gained a lot of weight …

PHILLIPS: Yes

GROSS: … For roles. I mean, they …

PHILLIPS: Correct.

GROSS: … Both delve deeper into the characters they play, but did they synchronize?

PHILLIPS: Yes, I mean, as much as you want Murray and Arthur to synchronize. I mean, they really didn’t have to be synchronized. That scene is a giant shrink, really …

GROSS: (Laughs) Yes.

PHILLIPS: … Where are you like, and so, you don’t necessarily want them to be linked together. But yes, it was amazing to witness someone as De Niro’s approach instead of someone like Joaquin’s approach in general. But, again, I’ve seen it before with actors, only not with Robert De Niro, which was amazing for me.

GROSS: Could you describe something about those approaches without violating your trust?

PHILLIPS: I mean, you know, Joaquin has a lot of questions and he really likes to go deeper into things. I jokingly said this about Joaquin in his face, so I could say it now. I say, Joaquin is the tunnel at the end of the light.

GROSS: (Laughter).

PHILLIPS: Just when you think, you know, you’ve cracked it, there’s a complete layer of ‘other’ (ph) to take off. And De Niro, at least once again, I can only speak with my experience in this movie with these two characters, much more real about it, somehow I understand it at the first rebound, understand who Murray is, you know and where Murray is coming. And, well, it has been in the air for 30 years. They are just two different approaches. But, again, I just want to preface saying that, or say that I think that’s how Joaquin is in this movie. I don’t know if that’s the case in every movie. It is what I needed for this character.

GROSS: I think we should take a short break here, and then there is …

Phillips: Great.

GROSS: … Much more to talk about.

PHILLIPS: OK

GROSS: If you only join us, my guest is Todd Phillips, director of “Joker” and, of course, of the “Hangover” movies. We’ll be right back. This is FRESH AIR.

(SOUND OF THE UNICORN SONG, “TUFF GHOST”)

GROSS: This is FRESH AIR, and if you only join us, my guest is Todd Phillips, director of “Joker”. He also directed the films “Hangover”.

You create real chaos in “Joker”. And once again, without revealing too much, but I know that many of our listeners have already seen it, Joker has become a: he has taken some surveillance action at the beginning of the film and has become a hero for many people. They feel angry, resentful, deprived of their rights and out of work. And, you know, and they just have a demonstration and erupt, and there is a lot of chaos. Can you talk a little about creating that, creating both the story as part of that and then literally creating it on the set?

PHILLIPS: The film was filmed mainly in New York, in and around New York City, in the Bronx, Brooklyn, areas that have not yet been fully gentrified, although I’m sure it will arrive. Where we filmed the chaos you are talking about at the end, in the end, was Newark, N.J., on a street called Market Street. There is, like, a large stretch of five blocks in Newark where we could take control. And Mark Friedberg, our production designer, we could really build what the city would be like, say again, 1981 and bring 500 extras and dress them with clown and makeup masks and others in different and fair things, you know, you almost approach it like a movie of war. Well, people here, this is the team that will break windows. And this crew here is going to have fire. And this, you know, and more or less, with the coordinators of specialists and with your AD department, your deputy directors, we have just created this chaos.

I mean, it’s fun to do it. We shot nights in Newark, probably three nights, cold nights, over the course of that. It’s definitely a fun thing to create, but it’s also scary because you have 500 people going crazy. And you want everyone to be safe, and there are fires around and cars turning around and, you know, things that happen. But it is an electric sensation to shoot it. I imagine it’s almost like filming a war movie or something.

GROSS: So, before seeing “Joker”, which, again, I want to mention, I really liked it, just to be clear in which direction my questions are coming, I had already heard reports about, like, Is it too violent? Will it cause violence? And so, the trailers I saw before “Joker” were trailers, like, for movies with, like, action movies with a lot of CGI. So I remember, like, a scene where basically someone is run over, like a tank or some kind of large futuristic iron vehicle. And after being run over, he gets up and starts running away, and I thought this was absurd. Like, there are so many movies like this in theaters now, where people can simply endure any kind of violence and still survive, and it is so unrealistic that, why a realistic representation of the consequences of violence would be the movie that Does it present the problem? ?

Phillips: I know. We were also surprised. And, you know, when we go out in the summer later, you know, another “Rambo” movie or “John Wick” movie, and, once again, I think these movies can exist, they should exist. People: there is an audience for them. But there is talk of celebrating violence, and “Joker” is: what “Joker” was guilty of is having real-world implications for that violence. And for us, and maybe this was myopia, it was a more responsible way to deal with violence. I think at the end of the movie, at the end of the movie, seven people die in our movie, all the people who did it wrong. No one dies randomly. He doesn’t shoot any, you know, in his head, the people who annoyed him. If you are right or not, that is another question. But it is not killing random people. It is not, you know, mass killings at a high level.

This is, I mean, this is essentially, you know, you talk about the movie being inspired by “Taxi Driver”, but really, we are inspired by a time of movies. And I would say that there is so much “Death wish” in this movie: it is a revenge movie as much as “Taxi Driver”, “King Of Comedy”, “Network”, “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”, all these movies that They inspired us. But anyway, we found it really surprising when we began to be attacked for being too violent, when you think, wait a minute.

GROSS: Joaquin Phoenix lost more than 50 pounds for this role, as he did in “The Master.” And when he takes off his shirt, he looks so malnourished, and you imagine that he is emotionally malnourished and spiritually malnourished, that he is malnourished in every way. As if his bones protrude is like a metaphor for his entire existence. How did it feel to see him lose so much weight? It is not a healthy thing to do. I understand your desire to do it for the role, and it really is, it is very disturbing to see it. It is very effective in the movie. But was he worried about his health when he was doing it and felt very responsible?

PHILLIPS: OK, so first, I must say that I had no desire to do so. That was something I asked him to do. He really …

GROSS: Really?

PHILLIPS: Yes He came to me early in the script. It was written, you know, what Arthur is, I don’t know if we use these words, but malnourished and wolf-like, you know, or coyote, I don’t remember. But it was always very important for me to be skinny. Joaquin came to me early in those initial meetings we were talking about making the movie and he told me, do you know what you think if it’s the opposite? What do you think if it’s like a heavy Joker, like, you know, just because, you know, he’s taking all these medications and sometimes the side effects of the medications is that you gain weight? And I said no, that I really think he needs to seem hungry all the time, or as you said, just malnourished. And I was dejected because I knew how difficult it was because, as you said, I had done it before in “The Master”. He lost a lot of weight.

He was only worried because he postponed it for a long time. I really didn’t start losing weight until, I think, in May or June, and we started shooting in September. And I kept saying, when do you start doing it? It’s like, don’t worry. Don’t worry, I know how to do this. I’ve done it before. So, I was only worried about the speed at which he did it, that he really lost 52 pounds in three months, I think. And now I will also say that he had to lose 20, which means that even Joaquin would say he was 20 pounds overweight at that time for him. So, you know, 20, we’re like, OK, good. Now he has returned to what he normally is. But losing those 30 was no joke.

GROSS: Todd Phillips, thank you very much. It was really great having you back on the show. And congratulations on the success of the movie. I mean, people are very passionate. People are divided about it, but it has provoked many really interesting conversations. And for – it’s a great piece of cinema.

PHILLIPS: Definitely, yes, it has definitely touched a nerve. And I really appreciate you putting me on, Terry. It’s an emotion

DAVIES: Todd Phillips talking with Terry Gross in January. He produced, directed and co-wrote the movie “Joker”, which is nominated for 11 Oscars. The Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday. Next, we remember actor Kirk Douglas, who died on Wednesday at the age of 103. In addition, Justin Chang reviews the new Russian film “Beanpole”. I’m Dave Davies, and this is FRESH AIR.

(SOUND OF HILDUR GUDNADOTTIR’S “EL CAYASO DERROTADO”)

