The director of DOOM Eternal is thrilled that the title will be released on the same day as Animal Crossing

DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing: New horizons are not similar video games. One is about tearing and tearing, the other is about sharing and worrying (although gamers may think about the former when dealing with Tom Nook). Though they are very different, the game gods blessed the titles for the launch on the same day (mostly because the switch version of Eternal is delayed). How does Eternal’s creative director Hugo Martin feel about sharing the stage with Isabelle? Very happy!

In an interview with Gamespot, Martin said the following:

I think it’s great and it speaks for the amazing variety that we see in games today. I honestly feel like other games and other studios. I am so proud to work in the gaming industry and that two games that are so different and get a lot of press come out on the same day. It’s an incredible time for development and I’m looking forward to playing Animal Crossing.

Martin is a smart guy. He knows that gamers can perform some mayoral duties and kill demons on the same day. You just have to buffer the two events.

However, ownership changes don’t even have to split their time between the two. Hopefully there are just enough delays players can hit New Horizons before Eternal debuts.

