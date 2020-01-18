New Delhi: Prior to the 2020 Union Budget, the Central Committee on Direct Taxes has prepared a report to suggest changes in the current direct tax system.

Here are the three main recommendations according to a Bloomberg Quint report:

Personal income tax rates

The committee concluded that slabs of personal income tax need a review. Those who earn between Rs 2.5-10 lakh annually must pay an income tax of 10 percent with a full refund of up to Rs 5 lakh per year. People who earn Rs 10-20 lakh in a year must pay taxes at 20 percent annually.

The taxable income between Rs 20 lakh-2 million rupees a year should be taxed with 30 percent, according to the recommendation. The committee also proposed that those who earn more than Rs 2 crore per year must pay 35 percent taxes.

The working group, in its report, strongly recommended eliminating the surcharge rate.

Tax system: territorial, based on residence or hybrid?

The DTC report analyzes the pros and cons of both tax models, namely territorial and residence-based.

The report also talks about the benefits of the territorial system, namely a greater incentive to repatriate extraterritorial profits, greater competitiveness of Indian companies in foreign markets, fewer disputes over the residential state, interpretation of tax treaties and more compliance. easy.

Having noted that, the report also talks about the limitations of a territorial tax system. Tedious to define the scope of ‘domestic source’ and ‘considered domestic source’, which according to the report could lead to further litigation.

Definition of the rule of ‘source’ and ‘income’

The DTC report does not agree with the introduction of any additional source rules, since the current definition of the term “income that is considered to accumulate or arise in India” is quite sufficient.

