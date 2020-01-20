The developers of Moving Out discuss the design of their chaotic co-op levels

Moving Out, a game that is essentially overcooked! When it comes to moving out of your house, based on the latest dev blog, it seems like a good idea. There the game architects gave a brief overview of how they design levels for their game. A level called Hoop House served as an example. Hoop House was inspired by one of the designer’s children’s homes. Some minor changes have made the house less habitable and more suitable for co-op gameplay. How else can moving out create the same hair-raising chaos that has forced almost everyone to overcook? Fan making peace with your god? The eight-step process below gives a brief overview of how the various teams behind the game work together to turn their visions into a colorful, entertaining reality.

The process of creating a separation level consists of several steps …

1. Research

2. Pencil sketch of the idea

3. Prototype in probuilder

4. Game test

5. Feedback and corrections

6. Art Pass (Art Team makes it look good while working with designers to make sure the gameplay isn’t interrupted.)

7. Final Design Pass (Once the graphics are done, the level is returned to the designers so they can implement colliders and review gameplay.)

8. QA level

… As soon as all of this is done, we have a nice level ready to play!

It’s pretty easy, but it’s cool to learn about the work that can be done to turn an old, real house into a playable level. Moving Out is targeting a 2020 release date for Switch and other platforms – will you give it a try?