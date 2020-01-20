Tom Happ, the one-man team responsible for the glorious Axiom Verge, went to Twitter today to share his observations on various types of sequels and what he thought were the best results for Axiom Verge 2, which will land on the switch to be announced later this year. Check out the summary with selected tweets below, or read the full thread here.

So today I was thinking about sequels and the kind of philosophy that drives Axiom Verge 2 and decided to talk about it in a Twitter thread.

– Tom Happ (@AxiomVerge), January 19, 2020

Happ begins the thread by identifying a spectrum that includes all game sequences and their relative differences from their predecessors. At one end are the nearby Reskins, who only rearrange the levels and story (Happ gives Uncharted as an example), while at the other end there are wildly different follow-ups with new worlds, characters and game principles, but only a few connections from game to game beyond the genre and maybe some aesthetics (citing Final Fantasy).

Happ finds strengths and pitfalls on each side of the equation, saying that sequels that don’t conflict too much with the formula can lead to boredom, while follow-ups that start from an empty drawing board can be daunting (though they do Strategy this can lead to absolutely amazing games like Final Fantasy VII or Castlevania (Symphony of the Night). So his challenge with Axiom Verge 2 is to find the sweet spot in the middle.

So my challenge was to make the game so different that it was worth playing the new and the old game, expanding it and figuring out what it did better without completely alienating or sucking it.

– Tom Happ (@AxiomVerge), January 19, 2020

This discussion by Happ illuminates why Axiom Verge 2 looks so different from the original. It’s great to see Happ have thought this through so thoroughly, although we already had a pretty good idea that it did.