The destination’s “Black Beyond Measure” collection is ready to shop

What do you get when you combine amazing pieces, a price of $ 30 or less and the chance to buy incredible black-owned companies? You get the Black Beyond Measure collection from Target, just that! It’s a great line of products created for Black History Month that includes some of the retailer’s most popular brands and products. A good third of the brands are owned by the black, and there are over 100 items, from clothing and beauty products to books and toys.

This is the fifth year in a row that Target has put together an offer for Black History Month. Melanie Gatwood, Director of Multicultural Murchandise at Target, knew it had to be the best and there was something for everyone. So they let the members of the Target team help with the assembly. “The process started by looking at the items that really resonated with our guests in last year’s range,” she said in a retail press release, pointing out that inspiring success stories really impressed buyers. “The entire team of more than 20 team members has come together to put together an assortment that represents as many definitions of success as possible – including stories of entrepreneurs, artists, activists, poets, chefs and much more.” This resulted in a collection everything from dolls, books, clothes. Of course, I’m most happy about the clothes. Who doesn’t love a good graphic t-shirt?

Some of the most tempting pieces are Well Worn’s slogan t-shirts, which cost between $ 13 and $ 18 each. At this price, you might be tempted to buy them all; Or just buy a shirt with all the big names in a stylish design! I could never choose between Ida B. Wells, Maya Angelou, Fannie Lou Hamer, Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth anyway.

Celebrating past leaders is an integral part of Black History Month, but what about people who are taking big steps? This unisex slogan t-shirt that proudly reads “I’m Black History” couldn’t be more perfect for anyone who wants to help shape their own success story.

There are also a lot of black beauty brands in the collection, including Alikay Naturals, founded by Rochelle Graham. Graham used her Caribbean background to inspire some really wonderful (and highly effective!) Hair care products, like the ultra-nourishing Honey and Sage Deep Conditioner, which is suitable for all hair types.

Another brand to fall in love with is The Lip Bar, founded by Melissa Butler. If you are looking for vegan, cruelty-free statement colors, The Lip Bar is the place for you. Don’t sleep on the incredible Matte Liquid Lipstick formula and be sure to check out the Black History Month Lip Box, which contains the shade “Prima Donna” along with a matching lipstick in “Straight, No Chaser”.

Cupboard and cosmetic bag already full? Instead, there are tons of films, music, and books to buy. I wanted to read More Than Enough, Elaine Welteroth’s autobiography, current Fashionista journalist and Project Runway judge and former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue.

Oh, and of course the unofficial February soundtrack. What is Black History Month without a bit of Bey? To own such a legendary Beyoncé album on vinyl is frankly such a flex.

This product line has much more to offer. So, if you want to treat yourself to a few new things and support some amazing black-owned companies, check out Target’s entire Black Beyond Measure collection online and at select stores.

