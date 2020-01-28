The designer who makes Mrs. Maisel 'Look So Marvelous: NPR

In the second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel visits Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) the Catskills. Costume designer Donna Zakowska says that this outfit “in the boat with a funny lampshade hat” was one of her favorites.

It will be no surprise to fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel that the designer behind the lively, period-perfect 50s and 60s outfits of the show works in a studio that is completely flooded with colors – from thousands of fabric swatches to a full spectrum of jackets. Donna Zakowska has won two Emmy Awards for her work on the popular Amazon TV series and on Tuesday evening she will receive a prize from the Costume Designers Guild.

“I come from a painting background,” Zakowska explains. “Personally I am always very excited by color … I put a lot of effort, a lot of time to think of a scene like: what would that color be there? What would make sense? … There is always a feeling from a palette. “

Three different sketches of the Donna Zakowska show (from left), the training outfit of Midge Maisel, a formal dress for Midge to wear in Miami and an outfit for one of the artists at the USO Show, which starts season 3.

Mrs. Maisel’s world is a romanticized fantasy of color, and color comes naturally to Zakowska, who was initially trained as a painter and dancer. “I think all this kind has evolved into costume design,” she says. “You know, the idea of ​​color moving through space.”

The costumes also help move the plot of the show. “Color and shape and texture can tell a story as efficiently as the way the camera moves, or the dialogue,” says Rachel Brosnahan, who plays the young comic Midge Maisel.

Donna Zakowska shares a laugh on set with Rachel Brosnahan.

Zakowska’s costumes determine how Brosnahan plays her character. “These costumes change the way I move and breathe, and walk and talk, the way I keep my head,” Brosnahan explains. “I don’t feel complete until I look in the mirror and I have the full suit on and the hair and makeup are just right.

The Zakowska costume studio is full of research material – magazines from that period and signs with photos of locations from the past season.

Zakowska starts building shelves with colorful swatches. “I’m starting to see the rhythm …” she says. “Having had a dance background and being a music lover … rhythm is what it’s all about for me – the rhythm of the color and the rhythm of the texture.”

While the show is in production, the studio is filled with assistants and drapers and dressers. While shooting, Zakowska says that she usually works 14 hours, sometimes 16 hours a day.

“From the moment you start shooting, you just don’t sleep much for about six months,” says Zakowska.

Zakowska’s design for the Midge dress wears to open for Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) at the Apollo Theater in the third season.

Zakowska designs everything the protagonists wear, but she also has to keep track of the rental costumes for the extras of the show – sometimes as many as 1000 in one episode. “I actually supervise everything,” she says.

Zakowska says that the clients are her “big, big, big focus”, but that doesn’t mean she has enough time to design their costumes. Sometimes she sees a script only three days before the episode … but still: “You must be ready to go,” she says.

Brosnahan’s favorite outfit is the dress that Midge wears on her first working day in a department store in the first season. “I like that costume because it is so well thought out,” she explains. “It is Midge’s view of what a serious working woman looks like, but still Midge.”

“Ready to go” really means understanding a character’s background story – being able to explain why this outfit is for this character in this scene.

“You don’t have much time with the director, you don’t have much time with the actress,” says Zakowska. “So you have to be very well prepared mentally why you made that choice.”

And there are countless choices – hats, shoes, bags …

“Someone says in the script that Midge starts every adventure with an accessory,” says Brosnahan. “And Donna really took that to heart. Her clothing is her armor. With her clothing, she presents her inner life to the outside world. Donna understands that so well. “

Speaking of intimate, Zakowska’s costumes would not work without undergarments. Brosnahan’s bras and corsets were made by a lingerie maker in Paris.

“I certainly don’t wear corsets that are as tight or uncomfortable as I’m sure someone like Midge would have worn them,” says Brosnahan. “But there are many layers of foundation clothing. You know, I have tights and sometimes two petticoats on top of each other.”

Three different sketches from Zakowska show designs (left) for hats and (right) two outfits for Midge’s mother, Rose.

Zakowska’s costumes have become so iconic that two of them have made the collection at Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. There is the baby blue nightgown and the pink jacket that Midge wears when she improvises her stand-up, and a little black dress with ribbons on the straps she wears when she becomes a professional – just like a true pioneering female comic .

“There was the allusion to Joan Rivers in the black dress with the pearls,” says Zakowska. The entire first season I never used anyone black – unless it was a beatnik – and built to that last black dress. “

After all, black is only an absorption of all colors in the spectrum.

This little black dress is now part of the collection at Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

