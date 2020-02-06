The design approach can help to correct distortions in artificial intelligence

Photo credit: North Carolina State University

The tendency towards artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning programs is well established. Researchers from North Carolina State University and Pennsylvania State University are now proposing that software developers incorporate the concept of “feminist design thinking” into their development process to improve justice – especially when developing the software used in the hiring process.

“There seem to be countless stories of how the bias manifests in AI, and there are a lot of thoughts that contribute to that bias,” said Fay Payton, a professor of information systems / technology and a university scholar at NC State. “Our goal was to provide guidelines that could be used to develop workable solutions for algorithm bias against women, African Americans and Latinx professions in the IT workforce.

“Too many existing recruitment algorithms include de facto identity markers that exclude qualified candidates based on their gender, race, ethnicity, age, etc.,” said Payton, co-lead author of a paper on the work. “We just strive for justice – so that applicants can participate in the hiring process on an equal footing.”

Payton and her colleagues argue that an approach called feminist design could serve as a valuable framework for software development that sensibly reduces algorithmic bias. In this context, the use of feminist design thinking would mean incorporating the idea of ​​justice into the design of the algorithm itself.

“The impact of algorithmic bias is compounded by the historical underrepresentation of women, Black and Latinx software engineers who use their experience to provide new insights into fair design approaches,” said Lynette Yarger, co-lead author of the paper and associate professor of information science and technology Penn State.

“Essentially, this approach would involve developing algorithms that assess inclusion and justice across gender, race, and ethnicity,” said Payton. “The practical application of this is to develop and implement a process of creating algorithms where designers consider a target audience that includes women, blacks and Latinx people. Essentially, developers from different backgrounds would be encouraged to be active, considering people – and appreciate – that differ from themselves.

“To put it bluntly, it is not just about doing something because it is morally correct. We do know, however, that women, African Americans and Latinx people are underrepresented in IT, and there is ample evidence that one diverse, integrative workforce a improved. ” Company earnings, “says Payton.” If you can do the right thing and improve your profit margin, why shouldn’t you?

