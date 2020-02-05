The Department of Justice will investigate four Mississippi prisons after inmates described dangerous conditions

The Department of Justice is launching an investigation into the condition of several Mississippi prisons after a series of inmate deaths, the agency said on Wednesday.

The Department of Civil Rights Department will focus on the Mississippi State Prison in Parchman, the South Mississippi Correctional Institution, the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.

The investigation will focus on whether the Mississippi correctional facility adequately protects prisoners from physical harm from other prisoners in the four prisons, and whether there is adequate suicide prevention, including adequate psychiatric care and appropriate use of isolation. in Parchman, ”said the Department of Justice in a statement.

Nine inmates died in Parchman in just over a month, most of them as a result of violence or suicide. On January 17, Parchman detained 2,815 of the state’s more than 19,000 prisoners.

The Mississippi Department of Justice said it had no comment on the investigation.

Governor Tate Reeves announced during his first speech to the state that he would close Parchman’s Department 29 – his words come weeks after prison officials said they had relocated 375 violent prisoners and were looking for cells for 625 more Department 29 inmates.

Prisoners in state prisons have described inhumane and dangerous conditions that fear for their lives, including the overflow of raw sewage on their cell floors, weeks of lack of access to showers, and fatal gang violence.

CNN spoke to several Mississippi inmates, all on condition of anonymity, because they fear retaliation. They paint a picture of a chaotic, violent place where little importance is attached to life.

They describe inhumane and miserable conditions and say that the prisons are overrun by gangs – both inside and outside the cells.

A lawsuit recently filed on behalf of more than two dozen inmates also targets prison conditions in state prisons. In the file, inmates asked for an emergency protection order so that an independent authority could take over the running of the prison.