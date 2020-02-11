The Department of Justice will back down on request to allow Roger Stone up to nine years in prison

The Justice Department will retrace its request that Donald Trump’s longtime confidant, Roger Stone, be jailed for up to nine years, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney General’s Department of Justice in Washington said Monday that Stone should be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison after being convicted last year of seven charges that resulted from the Special Envoy’s investigation Robert Müller surrendered. including lying to Congress and manipulating witnesses.

However, the senior official announced on Tuesday that this recommendation, which was sent to a judge and signed by the Office’s chief prosecutor, had not been communicated to the Ministry of Justice’s leadership.

“The department was shocked by the recommendation to convict,” the official told CNN. “The department believes that the recommendation is extreme, exaggerated, and unrelated to Stone’s offenses.”

A revised judgment memorandum is expected to be submitted to the Federal Supreme Court in Washington on Tuesday.

The reversal comes after Trump objected to the prosecutor’s recommendation and charged her on Twitter earlier Tuesday with a “terrible and very unfair situation.”

“The real crimes were on the other side because nothing happened to them. I cannot allow this judicial error! Trump said.

The official said that the change was headed by the Department of Justice and that there was no coordination with the White House. The decision to submit a revised conviction record was made before the president’s tweet, the official said.

Stone’s attorney, Grant Smith, said he was looking forward to reviewing the government’s recent filing soon.

“We have read with interest the new coverage of Roger Stone’s case. In our verdict, we outlined our position on the government’s recommendation yesterday. We look forward to reviewing the government’s supplementary filing,” said Smith in statement, Stone’s lawyers found the sentence of 15 to 21 months was appropriate.

Stone lied to Congress five times when he privately testified before the U.S. House of Representatives in September 2017 that he had tried to get information from WikiLeaks and help Trump. The federal attorney’s office also argued that Stone’s lies vis-à-vis the House investigators severely hampered her Russia investigation.

“Election disorder investigations concern our national security, the integrity of our democratic processes, and the enforcement of our country’s criminal law. These are issues of greatest concern to every citizen of the United States. Obstruction of such critical investigations is at the heart of ours American democracy, ”the prosecutors added.

Prosecutors also discussed how Stone pressured an employee to lie to Congress, and accused Stone of “neglecting the fact that he followed these procedures”. They attended several episodes in which Stone posted on social media or spoke to members of the media and right-wing radio host Alex Jones about his case and Müller’s investigation, while the judge prevented him from speaking publicly.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who will sentence Stone on February 20, has extensive powers to sentence him at her own discretion. One day, Stone broke his gag order, the prosecutor said, when Stone posted an image of the crosshairs behind her head on Instagram.

This story has been updated with additional background information and comments from Stone’s lawyer.