The Department of Justice now openly supports the Trump re-election campaign – Mother Jones

Lindsey Graham says that the Department of Justice is now acting as an investigation arm of President Trump’s jihad against the Biden family:

Mr. Graham, a South Carolina republican who is chairman of the Judicial Committee and a vocal ally, said Attorney General William P. Barr asked him Sunday morning in a telephone conversation that the department “received information from Ukraine” provided by Mr. Giuliani. “He told me they created a process that Rudy could provide information and they would see if it was verified,” Mr. Graham said about CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Nobody should be surprised by this. Republicans have made it clear that they support Trump’s use of federal government resources in his re-election campaign, so why should we try to hide it? Apparently Lindsey Graham has no problems with this and no one else in the party has complained about it.

When will it all end? That’s an easy one: it ends when Joe Biden is no longer a threat, and not a day earlier.