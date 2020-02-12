The Department of Justice is now the personal loan of Trump – mother Jones

In the past, if you were caught interfering with the Ministry of Justice, that was very important. No longer. The Trump strategy is to do it all in public:

BREAKING: AG Barr takes control of legal matters of interest to President Trump, including the Roger Stone conviction, according to several people familiar with the case. https://t.co/TR87t1U1DW

– NBC News (@NBCNews) 12 February 2020

Trump is excited and wants the whole world to know about it:

Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking over a case that got completely out of hand and might not even have been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam has been misrepresented and infected. Even Bob Mueller lied to the congress!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 February 2020

This is not even a big headline in most newspapers, but a bit of routine White House news. What is coming next?