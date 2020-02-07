The Department of Justice has informed four automakers that the cartel investigation has been closed

National politics

The Justice Department informed four major automakers that it had closed an anti-trust investigation involving the company, which was launched after they rejected the Trump administration’s relaxed air pollution and mileage regulations, an official told CNN.

The Department of Justice launched an antitrust investigation against BMW, Ford, Honda, and Volkswagen last year and agreed to comply with the stricter standards set by the California Air Resources Board instead of following government regulations that would reset the previously set standards President Barack Obama.

While California regulations require automakers to build more expensive cars, they give businesses an advantage: automakers only need to meet a national standard, not a weaker standard for most of the country, and a stricter standard for California and 13 other countries who follow their rules. These 14 states make up about 40% of the US population.

The New York Times first reported that the investigation had ended.

This is a breaking story and is being updated.