The Department of Justice drama is temporarily overshadowed by New Hampshire’s key results

At the moment I’m seeing a speech from Bernie Sanders, the winner of the NH, but I wish Michael Marando or Jonathan Kravis would speak instead.

I used to hear parts of a speech by Joe Biden, but I would prefer Aaron S.J. Zelinsky or Adam Jed.

Zelinsky, Marando, Kravis and Jed withdrew from the lawsuit against President Trump’s pal Roger Stone on Tuesday. As explained in the CNN.com story, they retired “after senior Justice Department officials undercut them and rejected the government-recommended judgment against Stone.”

Justice officials said they thought the recommendation was excessive and that Trump’s opinion was not a factor at all. That’s why I want the four prosecutors to speak. How long do we have to wait to hear from the people at the center of this story?

The latest from NH

Cable news channels focused on NH’s primary results on Tuesday night and for understandable reasons – the results were fascinating and the channels were unique for this kind of story. Two Democratic candidates left when the elections closed and others hobbled to South Carolina. The primary was a big deal. But it also stole the attention of what’s going on in DC. And it was hard not to wonder if the timing was targeted …

The latest from DC

WaPo proceeded with a divided front page, with the primary on the one hand and the prosecutors on the other:

In the history of the newspaper, it was noted that some DOJ employees see “a persistent pattern from the historically independent law enforcement agency that is based on Trump’s political will.”

NYT’s front page on Wednesday led to the DOJ drama – a second story was titled “Alarm in the Capital When the Axes Gain Momentum After Release” – while pushing the primary results aside.

Axios brought the news of another possible example on Tuesday evening – Trump “withdraws his nomination” for former D.C. U.S. attorney. Jessie Liu for a post in the Treasury Department. Liu oversaw the Stone case and other important Mueller cases.

“Today’s events are just as serious a moment as I have experienced in the Ministry of Justice in more than 13 years. The alarm from the Democrats and Republicans who served there is remarkable. “Carrie Johnson, NPR DOJ correspondent, tweeted…

How did Tuesday feel?

It felt like an upcoming storm. First there was a prosecutor who had withdrawn … then two … then three. And when the fourth and final prosecutor pulled out of the Stone case, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said that “many DOJ members who are not stressed or easily freak out are deeply upset by the unprecedented politicization of the DOJ. I still have not a single DOJ member seen or heard – whether politically or ideologically – that remotely considers this to be OK. “

It is noteworthy that Fox News spread the news about the DOJ flip-flopping regarding the conviction recommendation. According to NYT, prosecutors were “particularly upset because they were told the decision to intervene only after Fox News first reported it late Tuesday morning.”

Despite the news program, Fox downplayed the DOJ developments on Tuesday afternoon / evening, even though other news agencies caught up. This WaPo headline caught my eye: “Trump escalates the retaliation campaign while Republican senators shrug their shoulders.” Keywords: Republican senators shrug their shoulders …

FOR RECEIVING

– Democratic Senator Brian Schatz tweeted: “The DOJ itself appears to have been corrupted by a president who rewards his friends and punishes his enemies. The media should treat this as a potentially explosive abuse of power, even if it takes more than ten seconds to explain it … “(Twitter)

– David A. Graham writes: “The President favors his loyal defenders and takes revenge on those who, in his opinion, have betrayed him …” (The Atlantic)

– Sean Trende from RCP: “I have put forward a theory that Trump’s work permit is sometimes no longer correct because the democratic prefix and impeachment have displaced his behavior from the news.” Like this stone, the punishment recommendation would be a big story, but because of NH, it will hardly register … “(Twitter)

Back to the NH now …

– At 11:30 p.m. ET, Bernie Sanders was in first place, the planned winner in the preliminary round on Tuesday … Pete Buttigieg was in second place, Amy Klobuchar in third and Elizabeth Warren in fifth, followed by Joe Biden in fifth place.

– “While Pete Buttigieg is undoubtedly a front-runner and both sides are currently on the same side in the delegates, Bernie Sanders is THE democratic front-runner in the nomination of the president,” said Jake Tapper. “Take a step back. He’s 78 years old, he’s a democratic socialist, he’s a Jewish American, originally from Brooklyn – it’s an amazing feat by Senator Sanders and for his movement.”

– Earlier that evening, Tapper responded to Biden’s poor performance as follows: “Nobody ever finished fourth and fifth in New Hampshire in Iowa and then won the nomination …”

– One of the most important conclusions on Tuesday evening: “We have * finally * entered the phase of debates, unlike the rest of the previous year, where debates had almost no impact on the race,” wrote Peter Hamby.

– Up to this point, Amy Klobuchar won “30 percent of those who thought the recent ABC News debate was important in their decision,” according to the initial polls …

– Andrew Yang is out of the race. S.E. Cupp tweeted, “I didn’t endorse @ AndrewYang’s many policies. But I have confirmed his attitude, his energy, his courtesy, and his respect for all types of voters. I hope that every other candidate can take something from his campaign in the future … “

– Michael Bennet is also out of the race. Several Twitterers indicated that his brother, NYT’s chief editor, James Bennet, who had withdrawn from the newspaper’s 2020 discussions, can now get involved again …