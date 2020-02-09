The Department of Defense is expected to announce billions more at the border wall

The Department of Defense is expected to announce this week, under pressure from the White House, that billions more Pentagon funds will flow to the border wall, a government official said.

A senior defense official told CNN that an important announcement would be made across the border this week.

As the White House is ready to charge less for the wall in the forthcoming formal budget application to Congress, the government appears to be increasingly relying on the Pentagon’s means to achieve its goal of creating additional border barriers. The Trump administration has argued that it does not need Congress approval to redirect military funds to the border wall.

Last year, Trump announced a national emergency that would allow him to unlock billions of dollars in federal funds to create additional barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border. While efforts to settle multiple government accounts have struggled with legal issues, the administration has made progress.

In January, the Pentagon received a request from the Department of Homeland Security to build and pay hundreds of additional miles on the southwestern border.

The request is to build a mix of rural and urban areas, such as 270 miles of border barrier and other infrastructure, in areas that are considered drug corridors, a CNM senior official said at the time.

Since the Pentagon is said to help combat drug smuggling, the Pentagon will be allowed to erect these barriers under its existing drug control agency “284”, which allows the Department of Defense to erect barriers, lights, and roads to combat drug trafficking , the official said.

The official said Defense Minister Mark Esper would make a decision to approve all, some, or none of the applications after completing a Pentagon assessment of the application.

It wasn’t immediately clear on Sunday whether Esper had officially lit the last request green, but an official said his approval was expected this week.

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

$ 2 billion is expected from Congress

The White House will ask Congress in its forthcoming budget proposal for less funding for the border wall than in previous years, a White House official said.

The budget proposal, which is expected to be released this week, only provides for $ 2 billion to build a wall. Last year, the White House initially claimed $ 5 billion, which it did not receive from Congress. It has requested up to $ 8.6 billion for previous requests.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the Trump administration’s expected application.

While the number in the upcoming budget is lower than the Trump administration had previously requested, it is still higher than that that legislators have provided for wall financing in the past. The spending agreements made by Congress in December kept wall funding at the same level – less than $ 1.4 billion – that was reserved for the wall last year.

The financing of the border wall was a central point in the appropriation talks between the administration and the congress.

In 2018, President Donald Trump allowed the government to shut down a historically long cul-de-sac that didn’t bring him the money he needed for his wall. Since then, the White House has been investigating various types of wall payment, such as diverting money from military construction projects.