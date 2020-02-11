The Denver City Council has just voted to end the 30-year ban on pit bulls

National World

In Denver it has been illegal to own a pit bull for 30 years. However, this could change after the city council voted to lift the ban.

The Denver City Council passed a new code on Monday with 7: 4 votes, which allows owners to register their pit bull with Denver Animal Protection (DAP) and obtain a breed license.

The owners must provide a name and address for the dog, proof of microchip, vaccination, castration or castration, and two emergency contacts. An annual fee is also required to maintain the license, a tweet from the Denver City Council said.

The new law will come into force in 90 days if it is approved by Mayor Michael Hancock.

Additional terms of the new law include notifying DAP when the dog escapes, bites, or dies. It also limits the number of pit bulls in a house to two.

If the code is not violated within three years, registered dog owners can remove the requirement for a breed-restricted license and license the dog under the same conditions as other dogs in Denver.

The previous law, which came into force in 1989, banned the breed from the city of Denver. They remain banned in the nearby towns of Aurora, Commerce City, Lone Tree, Fort Lupton and Louisville.