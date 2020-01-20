The famous Nigerian man of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye in a recent communication said that the demons in Nigeria did not attend any school.

The overseer general of the redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG made this hilarious comment while delivering a sermon.

He said he had met a pastor in a foreign country who wanted to follow him to Nigeria to cast out demons.

He revealed that he knew the pastor’s Christian lifestyle was somewhat fragile, so he had to warn him beforehand to let him know what he was following.

It was then that Pastor Adeboye warned him that the demons in Nigeria were not going to school, implying that the demons would not make things easy for him.

To make the sermon alive, he added that demons in foreign countries are very considerate because they wear modern costumes and all kinds of clothing.

“The demons in Nigeria did not go to school. If you see them, you will know that here is the original.

I have enough problems to cast out demons from my own people. I don’t want to add yours. Because if you come, I may have to cast out demons from you, ”he said.

Source: www.ghgossip.com