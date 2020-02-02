The Democrats still have a real option if they want to remove Trump – a good election game

The leading democrat in the senate, Chuck Schumer, apparently managed to squeeze a final concession out of the deposition process: the final vote – which is expected to acquit Donald Trump – will be held on Wednesday.

That means that the president cannot use his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening to crow about the fact that the trial took much less time than the Democrats wanted and ended without his removal. The only problem is that the vote on Monday can also overshadow the Iowa caucuses, the first step towards choosing the presidential candidate for the Democrats.

But the reality is that Democrats must focus on what comes from Iowa – and I don’t necessarily mean the winner. When it comes to expelling Trump, the only clear way to do that now is at the polls. And to do that, an impressive election game is required – the network of volunteers and activists who will knock on doors, try to change their minds and also help get voters out on election day.

That does not mean that Congress cannot have a say in helping a decision. A summons from former national security adviser John Bolton to testify before the House of Representatives about the situation in Ukraine and what he discussed with Trump could still help shift public opinion. Even if it falls outside the larger deposition process. But what the last few months have shown us is that although the deposition process has had an impact on opinion polls, the real way to shift the opinion of independent people is in practice.

Trump and his team know what they need in November, it’s exactly the same as what they had in 2016. The president makes so much about starting his supporters – either via Twitter, the TV or at rallies – because if they head to the polls in the same numbers that they did four years ago, then he has a fair chance of getting his seat in it White House preserve. Trump does not have to push any further and has made little attempt to do so. A happy base should lead to a happy Trump in November.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer who is best known for the high-profile clients he has successfully defended.

Those customers include OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

A long time connected to Harvard Law, the New Yorker Dershowitz said “it is great to take positions that are ultimately not only controversial, but also almost untenable.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent counselor who led the investigation that led to Bill Clinton being charged.

That investigation began as an investigation into a real estate scandal known as Whitewater and eventually led to deposition after Mr. Clinton had lied under oath about an affair with trainee Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

AP

3/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the old personal lawyer of the president and now personal lawyer in the White House.

He was accused by former Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas of “in the loop” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Attorney General in Florida and an old support from the president.

She made herself a name for the fact that she had hyperpartisite views on issues and her preference for publicity.

She is probably a prominent audience-oriented figure during the process.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House counselor and leads the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

Although not officially named as one of the president’s accusation lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s over-playing a role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been making headlines for months as he defends his client and for his apparent role in trying to force Ukraine to start investigating Joe Biden.

We will see how he is doing in the actual court case that he said he likes to be part of.

Reuters

It is the Democrats who must go further, bring on board independent people and ensure that they too can bring the maximum turnout. Given the size of the democratization field for the presidential nomination, all major players – Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg – have made great efforts to create good operations in states where they are strong or need good results. For example, it is said that the Buttigieg team trained around 5,500 Iowa district leaders, while Sanders also set up an enviable network.

When the nomination race is over, the party as a whole must ensure that these individual ground games are used correctly – especially if the nomination process develops into a close-knit, long-lasting affair. Some candidates, past and present, have made it clear that they would strive to focus their activities on helping the final candidate. That chance should not be wasted by a small squabble. Every nominee needs all the wings of the party to come together – no one should forget the bigger goal of beating Donald Trump.

Trump has all the benefits of an established operator. Knowing who he is talking to and what leads them to vote, and a Twitter / media profile that always makes him attract attention. If the Democrats want to win, they must bear in mind that the president also gauges figures that have refused to go above the low to mid-40s for most of his presidency. The independents are there to win.

Democrats have tried to make the big argument through the deposition process, something that is curtailed in a way that will poke. But if the building blocks of a good ground game are now put in place – through the presidency candidates and activist groups – and then maintained until November, they have a decent chance to take the White House too.

