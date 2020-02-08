The Democrats Hug It Out – Mother Jones

A day after the four-year anniversary of the decapitation of Marco Rubio by Chris Christie, the Democrats showed that they are not afraid to embrace it. The stakes are high for a few candidates in the debate stage. Elizabeth Warren must eliminate Bernie Sanders. Joe Biden has to eliminate Pete Buttigieg. Amy Klobuchar must eliminate Biden and Buttigieg. Tom Steyer has to eliminate everyone.

But after a few early excavations, the Democratic candidates maintain their reputation for bringing bags to a knife fight.

I love this NYT photo https://t.co/vtZqoYkOQk pic.twitter.com/mlkMTkmvcV

– Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) 8 February 2020

The debate began with Bernie Sanders who declared the unit.

“At the end of the day … everyone is united here,” Sanders said. “It doesn’t matter who wins this damn thing, we all stand together to beat Donald Trump.”

Amy Klobuchar kept the love going and said, “I really like Bernie,” before she summed up bills that they had successfully worked with in the Senate.

But the highlight so far was definitely the Biden-Bernie hug that took place about 45 minutes later.

This here. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/5ebU7urTns

– Krystal Ball (@krystalball) 8 February 2020

It should be noted, this was not the first Biden-Bernie hug that took place in a debate phase this cycle. They also embraced the stage in October in Ohio.

John Minchillo / AP