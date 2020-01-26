The democratic race in Iowa is getting tougher as the caucus approaches

DES MOINES, Iowa – Democratic presidential candidates have returned to Iowa to add new endorsements, criticize their rivals, and predict victories in the chambers, which will soon begin the process of deciding who will challenge President Donald Trump.

Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Saturday that she was “delighted” to receive coveted confirmation from The Des Moines Register. The state’s largest newspaper called the Massachusetts Democrat “the best leader for the time,” saying it “was not the radical that some perceive. But Warren’s progressive rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, predicted the Iowa victory and fought Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., one of the most prominent leaders on the left.

In the meantime, Joe Biden first appeared with Ms. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, who supports the former Vice President’s candidacy. And Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, tried to position himself as a Washington outsider over the partisan frenzy.

But when the contestants set out to give voters their best arguments, the volatility of the race was obvious. Several candidates started their day in Washington and were juries in Trump’s impeachment process. You will have to return to Capitol Hill early next week because the trial is ongoing and you will be excluded from the campaign at a critical stage.

Basically, there is no clear leader, although many candidates have been campaigning for Iowans for more than a year. A New York Times / Siena College poll released on Saturday showed that Sanders in Iowa had a slight but not outstanding lead. However, several surveys show that Biden, Buttigieg and Warren are still the frontrunners.

“There is still plenty of time for exercise,” said Kurt Meyer, chairman of the Tri-County Democrats in northern Iowa. “Every part of the floor game counts.”

Still, Sanders returned to Iowa with a feeling of trust. Hundreds of followers filled the municipal auditorium in Ames and additional voters crowded into an overflow room. Earlier that night, he told voters in Marshalltown that he had “an excellent chance of winning here in Iowa,” arguing that his campaign was the only one that could gain broad support from voters.

“I believe that our campaign, our energy, our grassroots movement and our agenda are the approach that addresses the working people who in many cases have given up politics,” he said. “I think we will resonate with them. I think we have done it in the past, I think we will do it in the future.”

According to surveys, Biden is also very popular with democratic voters, especially African Americans. While critical of Sanders in the past, he instead focused on the danger of Trump’s four more years in the White House.

“I don’t think we’re the dark, angry nation that Donald Trump tweets about at night,” he told a large crowd in Ankeny. “We are so much better than Donald Trump.”

Biden received recognition from the Sioux City Journal, who described him as “the candidate best able to enable the Americans to fight a competitive duel with President Trump,” saying he could best support “independent and upset” Republicans “.

Compared to Biden, Buttigieg reacted more horribly to the prospect that Sanders could gain strength in democratic competition. Hours after the New York Times / Siena College poll was released, his campaign emailed supporters saying, “Bernie Sanders could be the candidate.”

“We need a candidate who can get our country going,” Pete says in the email that candidate is. “”

Buttigieg spoke to reporters later in the day and stopped to meet Sanders directly. However, he noted that “we are at the heart of the competition”.

“I think we should be very aware that the worst risk we can take at this time is to recycle the same Washington style of political warfare that got us to this point,” he said. “If we believe it is important to win, and I am sure, the best way to suggest a candidate is to offer something new.”

