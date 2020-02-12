The Democratic Primary is about to go wild after New Hampshire mother Jones

Sorry, New Hampshire. A conventional rule of American politics is that the granite state imposes order in the presidential campaign, whereby one of the two best finishers in the first of the nation always catches the nomination. But not this time. At least not in terms of smoothing out the bumpy process.

Bernie Sanders, the American senator and democratic socialist from neighboring Vermont, achieved an impressive victory and achieved first place with a total of 26 percent. And former mayor of the town of Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay candidate to make a large presidential bid, scored an impressive second and won 24 percent. The surprise was the late wave of Amy Klobuchar who put her in third place, 4 points behind Buttigieg. Both Elizabeth Warren (9 percent) and Joe Biden (8 percent) were beaten with worse than expected results.

Although the figures from New Hampshire will stimulate the campaigns of the top three, this primary has not reduced the chaos of the race. Instead, it has shown the Democratic Party, because it is still looking for a champion who can beat Donald Trump, and is still severely broken.

That conclusion is not an excavation for Sanders. It is a mathematical explanation. Look at past winners of competing New Hampshire primaries. Last time, Sanders won with 60 percent of the votes (against 40 percent with Hillary Clinton). Eight years before, Clinton defeated Barack Obama by 39 to 36 percent. In 2004, John Kerry brought 38 percent to 26 percent of Howard Dean in a five-sided competition. Al Gore triumphed in 2000 with 50 percent to 46 percent of Bill Bradley. The New Hampshire winner usually crosses the finish line with a number of votes between one third and three fifths of the electorate. This year Sanders came out as the winner with a quarter.

Sanders is from New Hampshire with a smaller share of the votes than any other Democratic winner in the history of the primary. (Jimmy Carter was first with 29 percent in 1976). That means that a large majority of the Dems and independents who voted in this competition would rather not see Sanders become the standard bearer of the party. In earlier cycles, the victories were decisive, with the successful candidates winning a much larger share of voters (in this extremely unrepresentative state).

Of course the winner’s vote was lower this year, partly because there were more credible candidates. But in 1992, with five top candidates in the competition, Paul Tsongas, the senator from neighboring Massachusetts prevailed by 33 percent. (Bill Clinton came in second with 25 percent), and in 1988 Michael Dukakis dropped 35 percent, with none of his five rivals collecting more than 20 percent. So even in past field games, the winner had a stronger show than Sanders’ 2020 recording.

The bottom line: there was a winner, but Sanders currently has no dominant position in the democratic cosmos. Because no candidate claims more than about a quarter of the votes, there is sufficient reason for other candidates to stay on the hunt. This may be the case in particular, since the two leaders are currently raising questions among some voters about their eligibility. Sanders is said to be the first Jewish and socialist presidential candidate of a large party, and Buttigieg is a gay candidate with modest political experience.

In her concession speech, Warren, looking for a path forward, warned that the Democratic primary could descend in bitterness between “factions” in the party, and claimed that despite her dramatic loss in the backyard of her home state of Massachusetts, her campaign was “best positioned” to unite our party. “In other words, she’s not going anywhere. Biden, who fled New Hampshire before the votes were even counted, will probably try to get stuck there because of the coming caucuses in Nevada and the primary school in South Carolina. And Klobuchar has a gust of wind in its sails. (New Hampshire broke the backs of Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet, who did poorly and announced the suspension of their campaigns.)

A sharp fight of factions – Warren can be right about that. This race can become a bloody creep to Super Tuesday on March 3, when Michael Bloomberg and his hundreds of millions of dollars appear on the ballot papers – and then perhaps another bloody creep toward the Milwaukee convention this summer.

The results from New Hampshire and Iowa – and national polls – suggest that Sanders has a solid core of support of around 25 percent. (The Buttigieg die-hard block is more difficult to estimate right now.) And if four or so other big contenders hang around, this one-in-four slice might force Sanders to be first in many of the upcoming primaries and caucuses. But that is not necessarily enough for Sanders to take the lead in delegates. In the GOP the first place in many primaries hooks up to all delegates. (That rule benefited Trump in 2016.) In democratic competitions, all states award delegates on a proportional basis. That would make it difficult for a candidate who wins primaries with smaller percentages to acquire a majority of delegates. (Sanders and Buttigieg are expected to earn the same number of delegates from New Hampshire.)

After New Hampshire, Sanders and his devotees can declare that – and celebrate – he is the leader. But can Sanders, with his call for a political revolution, persuade other Democratic voters to his camp? For years, democratic strategists have claimed that Sanders has a high floor but a low ceiling. He rattles with centrist, moderate and business democrats. And it was common to hear non-Sanders voters in New Hampshire reiterate that Sanders’ embrace of the ‘democratic socialist’ label would damn him and the party should he become the candidate.

Those non-Sanders voters are mainly divided between Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Warren and the free-falling Joe Biden. How many of them can reach Sanders? His advisers maintain that he will expand his robust base by making progress with African-American and Latino voters, who will play a major role in the subsequent confrontations in Nevada and South Carolina. But Biden counts on black voters to keep his political career alive, and Warren has also focused on organizing efforts on colored voters.

Then there is Bloomberg. He is the X factor of the Democratic competition and takes part in an intriguing political science experiment. Can a billionaire dump all that money in a race and buy a seat at the table? Will his presence further divide the non-Sanders voting block and actually help Sanders to retain a multiple? Will the former Republican mayor of New York City become Dems’ first choice for an alternative to Sanders? In that case, the Democratic nomination contest can become a vicious fight between the anti-billionaire socialist and a true billionaire.

There is a lot of supposin going on in the immediate aftermath of New Hampshire. These elections did not offer the Democrats a significant breakdown, and they can now fall behind in a race where the front runner consistently comes in first with only 25 to 30 percent of the vote. What happens if the number one delegate grabber only grabs one third of the delegates? Between now and the summer convention there will be enough time to cook and to consider all kinds of possible scenarios.

While voters were on their way to the polls in New Hampshire, political journalists, who had spent many hours with the undecided voters of the state, repeatedly stated that the race was fleeting. It was. (See the rise of Klobuchar and the collapse of Biden.) The opening priest crowned a leader, but it did little to remove the volatility from the competition. Here comes a wild ride.