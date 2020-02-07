The Democratic President’s hope is in New Hampshire

The eighth debate comes first in the national area code, as Jay Gray reports from NBC News

MANCHESTER, NH (KYMA, KECY / NBC News) – With her party still on fire after the Iowa collapse, the Democratic President’s hopes are in New Hampshire for her eighth debate.

Friday night’s debate will be different than before, framed by the problems in Iowa. The first will take place in just four days.

Amidst snow and mud in New Hampshire, the collapse of the caucus in Iowa remains the greatest mess for the Democrats.

“New Hampshire is just more important.” New Hampshire voter Thomas Brown said.

The granite state is now in the spotlight.

“Iowa, I’m sorry, we have this. We’ll take care of it.” said Amy Chom, a resident of Manchester.

Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders both win in Iowa.

“Obviously we feel a lot of momentum here.” said Buttigieg.

“We won with over 6000 votes.” Sanders claimed.

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden want to fight back.

“I’m not going to gloss over the fact that we got hit in Iowa.” said former vice president Biden.

The upcoming struggle is taking place in a state that takes its status as first in the nation very seriously.

“We love politics, we sit here and talk to politics all the time. Most states have football, basketball, hockey, but New Hampshire, our sport is politics.” said Clermount Bouton, a long-time resident of New Hampshire.

A new NBC News Marist poll released this afternoon shows Sanders just ahead of Buttigieg. Warren and Biden are more than 10 points behind.

The poll also shows that more than one in five voters could change their minds. That means there is a lot of driving at the showdown on Friday evening before the vote on Tuesday.

“So I have no idea what’s going to happen, I just keep my fingers crossed that we won’t screw it up … everyone laughs …” said voter Pat Hammond.

All Democrats who want to become president share this hope.

The debate will air on ABC this evening at 6 p.m. MST / 5 p.m. PST. KYMA.com will also offer a livestream.