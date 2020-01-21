The defense of the Trump administration in overhauling school lunches is a big Nothingburger - Mother Jones

The Trump administration has another proposal that could disproportionately harm the most vulnerable Americans. Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture introduced a regulation designed to enable the country’s schools to reduce the amount of healthy food available to children. The rule is just the government’s latest attempt to dismantle the 2010 Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act, an initiative championed by former first lady Michelle Obama.

The new regulation would allow schools to reduce the amount of fruit included in breakfast on the go from one cup to half a cup. Sweet pastries and granola bars could fill the rest of the calories needed. And for lunch, schools can serve potatoes as vegetables. The rule would also give them more flexibility when serving pizza, burgers and a la carte fries. In a Friday press release, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said the rollback was necessary because “schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food wasted and that more reasonable flexibility is needed to keep students nutritious and appetizing meals. ”

A study commissioned by Perdue’s own agency and published last April contradicts this claim. A comparison of the school years before and after the Obama reforms showed that serving healthier foods did not result in significantly higher cafeteria costs or food waste. After the reforms were implemented, lunch became healthier. The researchers found that students consumed more whole grains, vegetables, and beans, less “empty calories (added sugar and solid fats), and less sodium.

Proponents mocked Trump’s new plan. “The Trump administration’s attack on children’s health continues today under the guise of” simplifying “school lunches,” said Colin Schwartz, deputy legislative director for legislative affairs at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, in a statement. “While there is enough room to further strengthen school nutrition, these suggestions are basically aimed at a flame thrower.”

Almost 30 million children have lunch at school every day, and 20 million of them are entitled to a free lunch.

If it comes into force, the new regulation could have a significant impact on students across the country. Almost 30 million children have lunch at school every day, and 20 million of them are entitled to a free lunch. These children rely on school meals for almost half their daily calorie needs and 40 percent of their vegetable intake, making free lunch a social safety net for low-income children.

In its press release, the USDA’s Perdue painted the changes in response to the overwhelming demand from school cafeteria administrators. “We listened and now we’re getting to work,” he said. In the meantime, attorneys general from seven states and the District of Columbia are pursuing a lawsuit filed in April last year, alleging that the chargebacks were made without public participation and “were not based on tested nutritional studies”.