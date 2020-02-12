The decriminalization laws for marijuana in Virginia are supported by both parties

RICHMOND, Virginia (WRIC) – Lawmakers at Virginia House and the Senate have supported laws that decriminalize marijuana ownership, a legislative priority promoted by Democrats and supported by Governor Ralph Northam (D) ahead of the General Assembly meeting has been.

Less than a week before this year’s session, Northam announced its support for criminal justice reform measures, including decriminalizing marijuana, that would help Virginiaa bold step, “

The House passed an invoice presented by Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria), the majority leader of the House of Virginia, with cross-party support On Monday, this would overturn the lawsuit for owning small amounts of marijuana. Those caught with the drug were instead fined no more than $ 25.

A measure by Senator Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria) that would decriminalize possession of small amounts of the drug and impose the sentence not more than $ 50, On Tuesday, the Senate voted between 27 and 13 to pass Ebbin’s law.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, who said in the past it supports the legalization of marijuanareleased a statement after the Senate vote.

“Decriminalization in both the House of Representatives and the Senate is a really important first step in the right direction on Virginia’s path to legal and regulated adult use. However, this cannot be the end.” We have to keep going because the work is not done, ”said Herring. “For too long, Virginia’s approach to cannabis has unnecessarily penalized the Virginians, especially African Americans and skin-colored people, but these voices are the end of the line.” I want to thank my House and Senate colleagues for making this a priority with me, and I look forward to the progress we can make in the years to come. “

Critics of Virginia’s decriminalization efforts have objected to the House and Senate bills don’t go far enough, Herring said her bill “is an important first step in combating racial disparities in the Virginia criminal system.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia has expressed concerns about Hering’s billA 2013 ACLU report said marijuana use was about the same among blacks and whites, but black Americans more than three times as likely arrested for possession of the drug.

Ebbin informed 8News in November he was “very optimistic” that his legislation would make it to Governor Ralph Northam’s desk. Each chamber’s bill would have to be forwarded by the other chamber before it reaches the governor’s desk and can be legally signed there.

