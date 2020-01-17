The decision to host the Lucan school in Tallaght must be overturned

Local officials have spoken out against the Ministry of Education’s plan to relocate Griffeen Community College to Kingswood during the construction of the school’s permanent site.

Cllr. Francis Duffy, Green Party, called for an immediate reversal of the decision.

“There is a much more locally appropriate site across from Kishoge Community College,” he said.

“The facilities can be located here, which will better serve the students of Griffeen Community College and allow Kingswood Community College to continue to function smoothly and grow in Tallaght.

“I call on Minister Joe McHugh to intervene and put an end to this.”

His Green Party colleague Cllr. Peter Kavanagh,

“This decision goes against everything we know about sustainable communities,” he said.

“To think that someone thinks that putting Lucan students on a bus to Tallaght, on our already blocked and polluted roads, is the right thing to do?”

“It shows how our current government does not understand the needs of working communities and families.

“I will raise this issue with DDLETB and ask them to reconsider this decision at the next meeting.”

Cllr. Emer Higgins, Fine Gael, also commented on the decision, saying that Lucan’s children should be educated in Lucan and not transported by bus to Kingswood to get to school.

“I brought the Minister of Education to Griffeen Community College in November to see for myself the fantastic work that Rachel and her team do for the students there, despite their accommodation situation,” said she said.

“There are one hundred and thirty-eight students at Griffeen Community College and they operate from the top floor of Kishogue Community College.

“It’s not good enough; and I wanted the minister to see it first-hand,” said Cllr. Emer Higgins.

“But this week things went even worse, and now, instead of following the plan put in place by the parents and the Bord of Management, to temporarily relocate the school to pre-fabs on the grounds of the Carline Center for they are waiting for the construction of their permanent school.

“The ministry unilaterally decided to transport the children to Kingswood.

“It is not practical, it is not viable and it is just not a solution,” said Cllr. Emer Higgins.

“Me, with other local politicians, including Cllr. Liona O’Toole, Chair of the Board, attended a meeting at Griffeen this week hosted by the Parents’ Association.

“There were almost 80 parents there and they spoke with passion about the need to keep this Lucan school in Lucan.

“They want their children to go to school locally, which is why they enrolled them at Griffeen Community College.

“I fully agree with them and will continue to fight on their behalf. Lucan’s children should be educated at Lucan – it’s that simple, ”said Cllr. Emer Higgins.