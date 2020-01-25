The death toll from the earthquake in Eastern Turkey rises to 21

ANKARA – The death toll from a major earthquake that shook eastern Turkey rose to 21 on Saturday 21, injuring more than 1,000 people.

Rescue workers continued to search for 30 people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and neighboring Malatya, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. He warned that the death toll could increase.

Rescue workers and security forces distributed tents, beds and blankets when night temperatures in the affected areas fell below freezing. Mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories were opened to hundreds who had left their homes after the quake.

“The earthquake was very severe, we ran desperately out of our house,” said Emre Gocer of the state news agency Anadolu when he and his family took refuge in a sports hall in the city of Sivrice in Elazig. “We currently have no safe accommodation.”

The quake hit Friday at 8:55 p.m. Local time (1755 GMT) at a depth of 6.7 kilometers near Sivrice, according to AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency). Various earthquake monitoring centers showed sizes from 6.5 to 6.8.

AFAD said 228 aftershocks followed, the strongest with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1.

At least five buildings in Sivrice and 25 in Malatya province have been destroyed, said Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum. Hundreds of other structures have been damaged and made unsafe.

AFAD said in a statement that 17 people were killed in Elazig and four in Malatya. Around 1,030 people were injured.

Rescue workers were shown on television as they released two people from the ruins of a collapsed building in the city of Gezin. Another person was rescued in the provincial capital, Elazig, and two others from a house in Doganyol, Malatya.

According to AFAD, 28 rescue teams worked around the clock. More than 1,300 employees from 39 of the 81 Turkish provinces were sent to the disaster site.

“Our greatest hope is that the death toll will not increase,” said MP Mustafa Sentop.

Communication companies announced free phone and internet services for residents of the region affected by the earthquake, while Turkish Airlines announced additional flights.

Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu said that the emergency aid would be carried out under the threat of aftershocks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter overnight that all measures were being taken to “ensure that the Elazig earthquake, which was felt in many provinces, was overcome with the least losses”.

Neighboring Greece, which struggles with Turkey over maritime borders and gas usage rights, offered to send rescue workers if necessary.

Elazig is located about 565 kilometers east of the Turkish capital Ankara.

Turkey lies on two main fault lines and earthquakes are common. In 1999, around 18,000 people were killed in two major earthquakes in northwestern Turkey.

A 2010 magnitude 6 earthquake killed 51 people in Elazig.

