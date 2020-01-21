The death toll from coronavirus increases to six as the fear outbreak could spread

Medical personnel wear suits to transfer patients to a hospital in Wuhan, where six people have now died (Image: EPA)

Six people died of coronavirus in the city of Wuhan, in central China, where the outbreak spread for the first time, the mayor of the city confirmed.

Zhou Xianwang told state television that by the end of Monday a total of 258 cases had been confirmed in the city.

Separately, the health authority of Zhejiang Province in eastern China said that a total of five cases of new coronaviruses were confirmed until noon today.

The anxieties around the spread of the deadly virus are increasing as the country prepares to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Millions of people are expected to travel by plane, train and bus before the festival on Saturday, as authorities take precautions to control the outbreak.

The total number of people infected with the virus increased to 291 today with the fear that that number will increase further during the New Year’s travel fever.

The Chinese government expert, Zhong Nanshan, revealed on state television that the virus can be transmitted among humans, although authorities previously said there was no evidence of person-to-person transmission.

The virus can cause pneumonia, with symptoms that include fever and difficulty breathing. Since these symptoms are similar to many other respiratory diseases, an additional examination is needed.

Until now, people have been diagnosed with the virus in Beijing, Shanghai and the southern province of Guangdong.

The disease has also crossed borders, with four confirmed cases of coronaviruses in South Korea, Japan and Thailand.

