Breaking all the stereotypes, two girls, Kajal from the village of Indachoi in Fatehabad and Simran from the village of Hasangarh in Rohtak have managed to obtain 99.31 percent and 99.47 percent in their JEE Mains (joint entrance exam) that can help them to obtain admission to the best engineering universities in the country.

According to a Hindustan Times report, both girls have signed up for the ‘Super 100’ program introduced by the Haryana government; 46 students enrolled in the program passed the exams with excellent scores.

Both are daughters of marginalized farmers. Speaking to HT, Simran said that deciphering the exam was like a dream come true for her and that she also hopes to pass the JEE Advanced exams with great success. He also said he wants to study at IIT and wants to do computer science to provide a better life for his family in the future.

He also said that his dream would not have been possible without the Super 100 scheme, which has been introduced by the government to help talented students who have passed the tenth standard. The idea is to provide free training to students to help them solve these tough competitive exams.

