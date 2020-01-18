We just thought about the news Cameron Diaz at Benji MaddenThe first child together couldn’t get any sweeter, new details about the newborn have been revealed!

As we reported, the longtime couple shared a lovely one Instagram post about the arrival of their daughter on January 3 and shared the meanings behind her name “rad”. However, The Blast gets a copy of the child’s birth certificate and it turns out the entire moniker is small Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden!

Related: Cameron & Benji No Interest in Renting a Nanny!

Awww, that’s pretty weird! This seems like a solid choice for the pair and it joins a growing list of non-traditional celebrity celebrity names that have become very popular over the years.

The document also clarifies Raddix’s actual birthday as December 30, 2019. Not a 2020 baby after all, but anyway, what a wonderful way to end a decade and kick off the next!

The initial post of the Charlies Angels announcement read:

“Happy New Year from Maddens! We are thrilled, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She immediately captured our hearts and completed the While we enjoy sharing this news, we also feel a strong propensity to protect our children’s privacy, so we will not post pictures or share any details, other than the truth. that she is really cute! Some would even say RAD 🙂 From our family to all of you, we send our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and a Happy New Year ”

Considering the fact that Cameron said he and Benji are trying to keep things private, we hope they are not too pleased about this bit of information. This is his full name after all, ha!

Greet the happy parents again!

[Image by C.Smith / Brian To / WENN]