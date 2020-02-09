The Danville River quickly sinks below the flood level

DANVILLE, VA (WFXR) – The city of Danville announced on Sunday morning that the water level in the Dan has dropped below the high water level and opened several streets.

The Dan River reached 27.19 feet on Saturday morning, February 8, the highest peak since Tropical Storm Michael in 2018 and the third highest peak since 1996, before falling to 26.64 feet on Saturday afternoon sink to a small flood stage.

According to official data from the city of Danville, the river quickly sinks below the flood level on Sunday morning and Goodyear Boulevard and the intersection of Memorial Drive and Park Avenue are open again.

River Street is still closed, but city officials say it will reopen after the crews cleared the mud off the street later on Sunday

More rain was expected much of the week, and worries about the flooding continued

