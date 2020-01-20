The Crown wins its first best TV drama series at the SAG Awards

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

The crown was finally crowned by the Screen Actors Guild.

After having walked around empty-handed for two years just as nominees in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama series at the SAG Awards (and a year off), the historic drama of Netflix was awarded on Sunday, January 19 for its transition year , in which original stars were seen Claire Foy, Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby replaced by new stars Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter while the show followed Queen Elizabeth into middle age.

Bonham Carter was on hand to accept the actor on behalf of her cast. Flanked by co-stars Josh O’Connor and Erin Doherty, former princess Margaret started her speech by addressing her son Billy Raymond Burton. “My son is here and, you know, clearly winning means nothing, Bill. It’s about participating,” she emphasized, before admitting. “It’s so nice to win.”

After discussing with her co-stars to see if they wanted to speak, she continued: “I’m sorry that the three of us are here. There are actually 249 members of The Crown cast but we couldn’t all come here And we all work tomorrow, so we leave in about five minutes, but thank you very much Of course we are all here because of the good work of other people I think it is nice to thank Nina Gold who cast us and of course are without the words.Peter) Morgan. Thank you for his genius. And Left Bank, Netflix. “

She concluded with a few words about what a dream job is that deals in the historical drama. “It is the best job and I am surprised that we get a prize on top of the pleasure of doing it. And it is our privilege to be in this great show. I have had the time of my life, I think we all have And it’s really as good as it gets, this show. I really recommend it if you want a job. It’s amazing how well this is produced and it’s because of Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harrie. I would like to thank everyone, but they all sleep at home, so it doesn’t make much sense. And Netflix, I love you very much. Lots of love. Thank you.”

To take home the highest honor, the show beat a tough competition with casts from Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things.

Congrats!

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 AM! And don’t miss ours 2020 Grammy: E! Inside Guide special Wednesday 22 January at 11 p.m. for a Grammy Awards preview!