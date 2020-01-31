The crown will not handle the Megxit of Harry and Meghan

“The Crown” must end before the Megxit drama.

The creator of the show, Peter Morgan, announced on Friday that the hit Netflix show will end at the end of season five … meaning that many of the more modern melodramas of the monarchy will not be shown.

Morgan also confirmed rumors that Imelda Staunton would take the throne on the screen as Queen Elizabeth II.

“I am absolutely delighted to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty the Queen for the fifth and final season, which is forcing The Crown into the 21st century,” he said. “Imelda is an amazing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.”

“In the beginning I had imagined that The Crown would run for six seasons, but now that we have started the stories for season five, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I am grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting this decision. “

The Harry Potter star therefore has only one season as head of the Windsor family, unlike Foy and Coleman, who each received two.

Fans of the show had wondered how contemporary the expected sixth season would be and whether it would be the most recent controversies around the royal family, such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to relinquish their royal duties and move to Canada, or to the connections of The Queen’ s son Prince Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein.

Royal biographer Angela Levin revealed earlier this month that Harry did not like to be shown in the show, and said to her, “I’m going to make sure I stop it before they come to me.”

Season three premiered on Netflix in November; fans are eagerly awaiting what they now know will be the penultimate season.

Cindy Holland, Netflix VP of original content added: “The first three seasons of The Crown defined an era, and I know that the coming fourth season will build on that success. It is a wonderful example of award-winning entertainment created in the UK and loved by millions of fans around the world.

“I fully support Peter Morgan’s creative decision and am delighted to see how he, Imelda Staunton and the cast and crew of season 5, bring this historic series to a fitting and spectacular end.”

