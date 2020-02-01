The crown will end with the fifth season when Imelda Staunton joins the cast

Netflix’s hit show, The Crown, will soon come to an end. According to the program’s Twitter ID, the series will end after its fifth season that ends with the years of family drama and monarch chaos that has been portrayed. And not only that, but the identifier also revealed that Imelda Staunton will be cornered to play Queen Elizabeth in the next final installment. The tweet said: “Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of The Crown.”

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/hUOob58A9p

– The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) January 31, 2020

Attached was a quote from Imelda herself, in which she said: “I loved watching The Crown from the beginning. As an actor, it was a joy to see how Clair Foy and Olivia Colman contributed something special and unique to the scripts of Peter Morgan. I am truly honored to join such an exceptional creative team and bring the crown to its conclusion. “The Crown debuted in 2016 and focuses on the reign and family of Queen Elizabeth II. The creator, Peter, also shared that the time had finally come to finish the series. He said: “At first, I had imagined that The Crown would be running for six seasons, but now that we have started working on the stories for the fifth season, it has become clear to me that this it’s the perfect time and place to stop. I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision. “

The crown cost Netflix about $ 150 million in production, which is roughly double what the royal family costs to British taxpayers each year, and putting together the story is not an easy task. It involves a team of researchers who visit Peter once a week in London at his home for script meetings. And regularly restructuring the roles of Elizabeth, Philip and other royals in an effort to reflect their advanced age was always part of the plan. At the end of last year, Peter told The New York Times: “There is an expectation of” offering television annually, but what we are doing now is film quality material, and nobody expected you to make 10 feature films. movies a year, because you would die. I think the most you can believe that an actor in an aging part is about 20 years. From the beginning, we decided that if everything worked and continued, we would launch again every two seasons. ”

Claire began the first two seasons, playing a young Elizabeth before inheriting the crown and in the first years of her transformation into a powerful global figure. The actress won a Golden Globe in 2017 and an Emmy in 2018 for her performance. In November, the third season of the program was launched, which chose Olivia as the queen in the 1960s and 1970s, addressing political and economic issues, as well as handling complicated family dynamics with her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne , and the death of his uncle and former king, Prince Edward. She too, who won a Golden Globe for her performance and will continue with the role again in the fourth season.

A release date has not yet been announced for when the fourth season hits the screens. However, reports reveal that he will cover the position of Margaret Thatcher’s prime minister and will probably also include Prince Charles’s relationship with Princess Diana, as evidenced by paparazzi photos. Nor is it clear for now how far the fifth season will go for the royal family, especially with the recent headlines of Prince Andrew that the Queen banished from public life. Nor are there reports of whether it will cover Prince William and Prince Harry and their marriages, and the departure of the latter from the royal duties.

.