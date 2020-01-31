The Crown Will End With Season 5 on Netflix

Tony Buckingham / Shutterstock; John Shelley Collection / Avalon / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth IIThe story ends on Netflix. The crown ends with season five, E! News has confirmed.

“I am absolutely delighted to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty the Queen for the fifth and final season, with which The Crown entered the 21st century. Imelda is an amazing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman” Peter Morgan, maker, writer and executive producer said in a statement. “In the beginning I had imagined that The Crown would run for six seasons, but now that we have started the stories for season five, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I am grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting this decision. “

Staunton takes over the role of Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth in the seasons three and four. Claire Foy played the role in season one and two of the Emmy-winning series.

“I watched The Crown from the very beginning. As an actor, it was a pleasure to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to the scripts of Peter Morgan. I really feel honored to be a member of so an exceptional creative team and to bring The Crown to its end, “Staunton said in a statement.

Season four of The Crown with Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor and Erin Doherty is expected to fall by the end of 2020. Gillian Anderson joins the cast as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin will play Princess Diana. The fourth season will contain the brith van Prince William. Each season lasted around 10 years.

The cast has changed as the show moved through time. The Crown season one took place between 1947-1955, season two between 1956-1964 and season three, which fell at the end of 2019, covers 1964-1977. With the arrival of Thatcher and Princess Diana, season four will follow the eighties. Thatcher left his office in 1990. Given the time the show has handled, the show is unlikely to hit Prince Harry and Meghan Marklerecent headlines.

Crown’s executive producer Suzanne Mackie PA said, according to the BBC, that the latest series of royal headlines are pretty safe not to be dramatized.

“To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we will ever go that far in the present day,” Mackie said.

“The first three seasons of The Crown defined an era and I know that the coming fourth season will build on that success. It is a wonderful example of award-winning entertainment created in the UK and loved by millions of fans around the world. Me fully support Peter Morgan’s creative decision and am delighted to see how he, Imelda Staunton and the cast and crew of season five, bring this historic series to a fitting and spectacular end, ” Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, said in a statement.

The Crown seasons one-three are streamed on Netflix.

