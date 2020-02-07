The Crown ends after season 5 ‘to create distance’ between reality

The last fifth series of The Crown is about to be “explosive” (Photo: Rex)

We can finally put an end to the reason why The Crown ends after five seasons when writer and producer of the beloved Netflix show has opened up Peter Morgan about his reasons for slowing down.

Although he originally intended to make six seasons, Morgan changed his mind.

And speaking of the reasons behind this, he explained that this is because there must be “a distance” between real life and the show.

The show runner believes that there must be time to think about events within the royal family before giving his opinion about the show.

“You cannot fully investigate incidents that occurred yesterday. There must be a distance of 10 to 20 years, “he said. “And in some cases much longer.”

According to Morgan, the last series – which will only be filmed in 2021 or 2022 – will be “explosive” and culminate in Britain that the new millennium is entering.

Although we may say goodbye to the show now, it may not be forever. The showrunner admitted that he would like to visit the royal family again in five to ten years, but it may be a different period (or queen).

“I don’t know yet, but maybe I could go further back in time, maybe for this queen,” he added.

He spoke openly about the “turbulent” times that the royal family has been facing lately, and stated that he did not think it had been so bad since the Queen’s “annus horribilis” in 1992.

“It is a dangerously turbulent time and the only reason why there is no more shouting is out of respect for the Queen and Philip,” he said.

So you never know, maybe we can expect a repeat of the Epstein scandal or “Megxit.” View this space.

Imelda Staunton has been confirmed to replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth at The Crown for season five.

They enthusiastically: “I have enjoyed watching The Crown from the start. As an actor it was a pleasure to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts.

“I really feel honored to join such an exceptionally creative team and bring the crown to a successful conclusion.”

The Crown season four is currently in production with Gillian Anderson in the lead role as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and newcomer Emma Corrin playing a young Princess Diana.

The Crown is now available for streaming on Netflix.





