One of Vine’s co-creators has brought six-second videos, in the form of a new application, Byte.

Vine became famous for allowing people to post short and loop clips that resulted in their own type of video content. His success led him to be bought by Twitter, which closed it in 2016, preventing people from publishing.

Now that same format is back in the form of Byte, which includes the same time restrictions but with many new features.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

He also seems ready to face TikTok, the popular video sharing application. However, that platform has a limit of one minute, so Byte could force users to publish more concise videos.

It was created by the creator of Vine, Dom Hofmann, who promised to recover the application form repeatedly. In 2017, he said he would bring a “follow-up”, and that he had previously been teased under the name “v2”.

“Today we bring 6-second loop videos and a new community for people who love them,” the team wrote behind Byte on Twitter, using only lowercase letters.

read more

“It’s called byte and it’s familiar and new. We hope it resonates with people who feel something is missing.”

A later tweet indicated that there would be a “partner program” through which the creators would be paid for their work. Mr. Hofmann told Techcrunch that the function was intended to be another way to mark Byte from other applications such as TikTok.

The company will also organize forums, so that the developers of the application can interact with creators and users. “It’s always a nuisance when the people behind the online services and the people who really use them are disconnected from each other, so we are testing these forums to see if we can do a better job at that,” Hoffman wrote in a Introduction in those forums.

.