The CPI Women’s Association of thugs involved in the “mass abuse” case at Gargi College

The left-wing group AIDWA said Monday that CAA supporters were involved in the “harassment” of Gargi College students for women during a cultural festival last week.

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) condemned the incident and asked the police to take note of the alleged incident and immediately book the culprits.

“A group of pro-CAA demonstrators came by and broke into the premises. They declared the walls of the college to enter. They were drunk and shouted Jai Shri Ram slogans. They harassed and abused the girls,” said it in a statement.

It also asked the university to investigate the “insensitive and irresponsible behavior” of the higher education authorities.

AIDWA, together with the Indian Student Association and the Indian Democratic Youth Association, will protest against “rampant Goondaism through saffron troops at universities and colleges,” it said.

Numerous college students protested Monday about the alleged abuse of students by a group of men who destroyed the February 6th cultural festival.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) will notify both the Gargi College administration and the police why no action has been taken on this matter.

“We met many students at Gargi College today who told terrible trials they were subjected to during the festival held a few days ago. Neither the college administration nor the police have taken any action. The Delhi Commission of Women gives a message out to the college and police to find out why an FIR has not been registered or has not been arrested? “Swati Maliwal, DCW chairman, told reporters.

The Delhi police said they have opened an investigation into the incident and are scanning video footage to collect evidence.

However, the police received no complaint in this regard, a senior official said.

The students said they were threatened by intruders who also made uncomfortable comments and used swear words. They also claimed that drivers who had parked their vehicles outside the main gate of the college also entered the campus.

“The college had hired bouncers for security. The security of the college was right there, too, watching everything. My abused boy hurried to a security guard and asked for help, but he didn’t move,” said a BA- College student .