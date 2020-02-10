The court warns EFCC when the commission charges Adoke again

Mohammed Adoke, former federal attorney general (AGF) and minister of justice, was again convicted on Monday by the EFCC at the Federal Court in Abuja for new N 900 million money laundering charges.

Adoke and an Aliyu Abubakar are charged by the EFCC with a 7-point charge before Justice Binta Nyako.

However, the former AGF and Abubakar were released on bail by the judge after the lawyer made arguments to the parties.

The Nigerian News Agency (NAN) reports that Adoke is the first defendant to be charged with six points. Abubakar is the second defendant and he is charged with an amount equal to the number of lawsuits: FHC / ABJ / CR // 89 // 17.

However, the duo did not plead guilty to the counts read against them.

Bala Sanga, the EFCC’s lawyer, has asked the court to expel the suspects to the Commission’s pre-trial detention pending the hearing of the matter.

However, a team of defenders of the defendants alerted the court to the bail request made by the defendants.

Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, who argued for Adoke’s bail request, adored the court to bail Adoke as a former AGF pending hearing the charges.

In the alternative, he said Adoke should be given bail on favorable and liberal terms, or better still, to give Adoke a bail, as was already given to him by an FCT Supreme Court chaired by Justice Abubakar Idris Kuthi -count fee ,

He said Adoke had never been convicted of a crime and the charges against the court are punishable.

While filing this bail is constitutional, the senior lawyer said a defendant should not be denied his right to free movement until he is convicted.

Similarly, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, advises the second defendant, in line with what Ozekhome said, to urge the court to grant the second defendant’s bail.

He argued that a suspect is believed to be innocent until a violation of the court is proven.

In response, prosecutor Sanga asked the court to use his discretion to bail the accused.

However, when Judge Nyako decided on the bail applications, he admitted that the defendants should collect bail on the same terms that Judge Kuthi previously granted them.

Recall that on January 30, Judge Kuthi had given Adoke and Abubakar a deposit of N50 million each.

The court also ordered them to pay a deposit of the same amount.

The guarantees, which must be responsible citizens of Nigeria, must be in the jurisdiction of the court.

You must own verifiable assets in the FCT and provide proof of tax payment in the past three years.

In addition, the guarantees have to sign that the accused are on trial at every stage of the proceedings, while the accused ensure that they do not jump on bail or interfere in the proceedings.

The accused were also directed to submit their international passport to the court and would not travel without the court’s permission.

Judge Kutti also ordered that the defendants be detained by the EFCC until their bail has been fully enforced.

However, Ozekhome informed Judge Nyako that the defendants still had to be released by the EFCC despite the sister court having met the bail conditions.

He expressed fears that the anti-graft agency could arrest the accused again after the trial.

The EFCC lawyer argued that the accused could not meet all of the bail requirements because their international passports were still in the care of the commission.

The second defendant’s lawyer, Olanipekun, informed the court that the anti-transplant agency failed to release her, even when the court gave the order, “on the grounds that a separate charge should be brought against her.”

The judge, who warned the EFCC of a violation of the court order, instructed that the defendants’ passports should be deposited with the FCT Supreme Court in accordance with the bail rules.

“Tell your headmasters to try to obey the court order,” she said.

Judge Nyako then adjourned until April 1st and 2nd to start the trial.