The court sets a date in the event that DG NYSC, appointed by Buratai, is to be lifted

A federal judge in the state of Lagos presided over Hon. Judge Ayokunle O. Faji filed a brigade general on Friday, February 7, 2020, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, for a lawsuit against the director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Shuaibu Ibrahim, decided.

A Lagos-based lawyer and legal activist, Inibehe Effiong, had dragged President Buhari, Nigerian Army, Chief of Army Staff, NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, and Federation Attorney General, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, into complaint number FHC / L / CS / 764 / 2019 before the court over the army’s chief of staff’s appointment of the new DG NYSC last year.

In his original summons submitted on May 9, 2019, Effiong asked the court to examine whether, in view of the existing provisions of Section 5 (1) of the Law on the National Youth Service Corps, chap. According to the Federation of Nigeria 2004 N84 Laws, any authority or person outside the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria may effectively appoint the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps. “

The lawyer also asked the court to consider “whether the director general of the National Youth Service Corps has been appointed, which violates the provisions of Section 5 (1) of the Law on the National Youth Service Corps, Chap. The 2004 N84 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, the Chief of Staff of the Army and the Nigerian Army, have not changed their powers under the Armed Forces Act.

In his affidavit, 27 paragraphs, Effiong accused the Nigerian Army and the Chief of Staff of the Army of seizing the powers of the President, in violation of Section 5 (1) of the NYSC Act, which conferred delegation powers, only on the President of Nigeria.

He said the acting director of army public relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, announced on April 26, 2019 that Major General Buratai’s appointment had been made in consultation with the army authorities, as reported by Channels TV and Cable Newspaper.

He therefore asked the court to overturn the appointment of Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim by the chief of staff as illegal, void and by the court.

In their various defenses, the defendants in the case, including President Buhari and the chief of the Army Staff, denied that the chief of the Army Staff was the one who made the appointment and that the plaintiff had no location-based status for filing the lawsuit.

But when the case was heard on Friday before Justice Faji, Effiong insisted that the evidence before the court showed that it was Burutai and not Buhari who made the “illegal” appointment.

He argued that although the defendants made reference to letters alleging that the president appointed the NYSC-GD, none of the alleged letters were brought to court or issued. He therefore asked the court to apply the provisions of section 167 (d) of the Evidence Act of 2011 and to find that the defendants withheld the documents because they were against them.

Regarding the defense, Effiong alerted the court to a recent ruling by a Supreme Court body in the case of Center for Oil Pollution Watch (VNNPC) (2019) 5 NWLR (PT. 1666), in which the The Apex Court ruled that Citizens and non-governmental organizations now have the authority to open cases of public interest.

Mr. U. F. Gobir, a lawyer in the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja, represented Buhari and Malami, Mr. Jemiluyi Samuel represented Burutai and the Nigerian Army. Mr. O. P. Omuru of the NYSC Legal Department represented the NYSC and Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim while the plaintiff, Mr. Inibehe Effiong, represented.

After listening to arguments from all parties, Judge Faji adjourned the case to April 7, 2020 for a decision.