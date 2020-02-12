The court orders the arrest of Adamawa’s legislator

A local court in Yola ordered Wednesday the arrest of Simon Isa, the legislator who represents the Song constituency in the Adamawa State House of Assembly.

The magistrate, Mr. Daniel John, gave the order on Wednesday after lawmakers failed to appear in court on alleged charges of defrauding an N490,000 businessman.

The order was issued after the judge confirmed that the registrar had personally served the legislature on the subpoena in criminal proceedings, reports NAN.

The magistrate described Isa ‘s act as contempt of the court, adding that the legislature had no reason not to appear before the court.

The chancellor of the court testified before the court that he personally delivered Mr. Simon Isa with a summons to appear before the court on Wednesday, February 12.

“As there is evidence that Simon Isa was properly served, the law does not respect anyone,” said the judge.

According to the subpoena marked CMC / 9462/2019, Simon Isa purchased a 25 KVA DENYO generator for N2,490,000 on February 20, 2014 but paid N2Million with an outstanding balance of N490,000

The prosecution said that efforts to get the rest of the money since then have failed.

The act, according to the indictment, is tantamount to fraud and violates Section 320 of the Adamawa State Criminal Code.

Previously, Chief Godwin Ehimakhoi, the applicant’s lawyer, had informed the court that there was evidence that the defendant was being served properly, but that neither the defendant nor his lawyer were on trial.

The case was adjourned to February 18 for further mention.