The course comes very close to near-death experiences

Those who mingled with this mortal spiral for a moment returned with a positive perception of what they discovered on the other side – a discovery that encourages researchers to delve deeper into the way people describe near-death experiences in Liège (Belgium).

In their written wills for the great afterlife, people who had near-death experience reported positive words like “seeing” and “light” far more often than negative words like “fear” and “dead” study. Researchers celebrate this quantitative scientific evidence that most people respond positively to near-death experiences

The study, characterizing near-death experiences with the help of text mining analysis: A preliminary study, was published in the journal today PLUS ONE,

In contrast to previous work, text mining and artificial intelligence were used in this study to provide an objective, unbiased approach to understanding human consciousness after these life-changing encounters, most of which are examined elsewhere as a subjective, individual phenomenon.

The physics and astronomy professor Andrea Soddu, a member of the Brain and Mind Institute, worked with Belgian neurologist Steven Laureys and colleagues from Western and ULiège for the study.

Near-death experiences are traditionally examined using standardized questionnaires such as the Greyson scale, questions such as “Did you have a feeling of peace and comfort?” Contain. or “Did you feel disconnected from your body?” This is a potentially biased approach that can distort memories and later discoveries.

“There is no prejudice for text mining, which is in contrast to behavioral studies like Greyson scaling when asking specific questions to individuals,” said Soddu. “Text mining is completely unbiased. It is fully automated and we as researchers make no assumptions.”

In this study, the researchers examined 158 participants by analyzing first person text narratives shared by people based on their near-death experiences. This text mining model enables unbiased evaluation and provides valuable and measurable data such as frequency and correlation of keywords such as “seeing”, “light”, “dead” and “fear”.

Once the data was retrieved, the neuroscientists developed visual representations of the results, such as graphics and dendrograms, to illustrate the proximity of certain words in relation to positive and negative connotations for near-death experiences.

Demetrius Ribeiro De Paula, a student in the West, co-first author of the study with Vanessa Charland from ULiège, says that this text mining approach will only become valid if more and more stories are collected.

“In the future, if there will be a huge amount of these text narratives, it will be much easier to process the data with text mining than with the questionnaire approach,” said De Paula.

Do all people experience similar near-death experiences?

