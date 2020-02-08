The couple who were saved from the fire described the MP’s heroic efforts to save them

Click here for updates on this story

MARION, NC (WLOS) – A Marion couple said they owe their lives to a deputy from a McDowell County sheriff who replied when their house went up in flames on Thursday.

“We owe him our lives,” said Scott Geouge, who was standing next to his wife. Betty.

They were unhappy with Deputy Jordon Frisbee.

“I want to thank him because I have my two girls and my husband in my life and I mean we have lost everything we have but we have our lives,” Betty told News 13.

The electric fire started on February 6, 2020 in the laundry room of the house on Veterans Drive. Within a few moments the house was on fire.

So much of the Geouge family’s precious memorabilia has been put in ruins. Your home is charred in all directions.

“That’s it, yes,” Scott said with a sigh as he walked through the remnants of the structure.

“This was our home,” added his wife.

Her teenage daughter goes to school at Mcdowell Early College. Early College has made arrangements for a rental home that the family can move into immediately.

Together with their sense of loss, they feel grateful for the man who came to the rescue.

The Geouges and their 17 and three year old daughters slept on Thursday morning.

Then they heard someone knock on the window.

“And I mean, he hit and screamed hard,” said Betty, remembering the excitement. “And I thought Scott, there is someone out there and I thought someone would try to get in the house!”

It turned out to be the deputy frisbee who was the first to respond to the raging fire.

“And the deputy, when my girls came out, he brought them down there, he got me,” said Betty. “And I know he was burned too, but it’s like he doesn’t care.”

The Geouges said Frisbee refused treatment until everyone else was safe. Moments after the MP brought them to safety, what they heard was perhaps more shocking than what they saw.

“A ball of flame,” Scott said, describing the series of booms that followed. “The car explodes, the bike explodes over there, the gases in the tank explode.”

Unfortunately, three pets failed, including two dogs and a cat. They died of smoke inhalation.

After everything they have lost, the Geouges cling to everything they can save, like the tattered American flag from the porch.

Scott has rolled up what has become a symbol of his family’s resilience.

“I mean we have some burns and stuff, but we have our lives,” said Betty.

Donations of clothing for the family can be made at the following delivery points:

Probation and Probation Service (Becky Loftis) – 260 State St.

McDowell High School (Kendall Waugh) – 600 McDowell High Dr., BEAR Closet – Cross St.

The Marion Agency Real Estate – 1549 Rutherford Rd.

Clothing sizes in need:

Destiny: 3-4 pants, small shirts, 8-8 1/2 shoes

Betty: 16 pants, XL shirts, 10 1/2 shoes

Scott: 34 × 34 pants, XL shirts, 12 shoes

Harley: 6T clothes, 8 1/2 children’s shoes

Her eldest daughter also launched a GoFundMe site to raise money for medical expenses.

You can find the GoFundMe page here: gofundme.com/f/t6z88-help?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Please note: This content is subject to a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the author of this article, you must not use it on any platform.