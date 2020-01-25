The county of Botetourt is preparing to celebrate its 250th anniversary

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 / 6:15 p.m. EST / Updated: Jan 25, 2020 / 6:15 p.m. EST

(Image: courtesy of Botetourt County)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – It looks like 2020 will be a busy year in Botetourt County as the community prepares to launch its 250th anniversary celebrations.

County officials say the first centennial event will take place on Saturday, February 1 at Lord Botetourt High School from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in honor of the first day that business was conducted in the new county in 1770.

According to the 250th anniversary committee, this event will be open to the entire community and will feature musical performances by local students and members of a church choir; orations and historical artefacts; exhibits from the four county libraries; and presentations from the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Department, the Botetourt County SME and the Boy Scouts. The celebration will end with a traditional birthday party and the presentation of a new magazine in honor of the centenary.

Botetourt County and various organizations will host more events during the year, but the 250th anniversary committee has already announced several upcoming events in the coming months.

On March 28 and 29, Danny Kyle and the Fincastle / Montgomery County Militia will show visitors how people lived at the start of Botetourt County with the 18th century camp at Greenfield.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 30, the county will organize a ceremony to place a monument on the grounds of the Botetourt County courthouse in honor of the 250th anniversary. This free event will feature food trucks, music, presentations, tours of the museum and historic buildings and other forms of entertainment.

Rena Worthen and Greg Rieley of the Botetourt County Ancestry Club will take the lead in the educational but entertaining County and History Fair for Botetourt County from July 9 to 12 at Breckinridge Elementary School.

In honor of present-day Botetourt County, a free celebration will take place at the Blue Ridge Vineyard in Eagle Rock from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. September 20. It will be a child-friendly event with local food trucks and music from the Stone Canyon group.

“The year 2020 will be a busy and interesting time for our riding,” said the 250th anniversary committee. “The county of Botetourt is fortunate to have so many people who know its rich history and are ready to share their time and talents to educate others. It is an exciting time in Botetourt County where we honor our history, appreciate our present and shape our future. “

All additional centennial events can be found here.

LATEST STORIES:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.