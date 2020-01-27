The countries evaluate the evacuation of citizens in the epicenter for viruses

TOKYO – Countries with citizens in the central Chinese city, which is the epicenter of a virus outbreak, are planning evacuations as the number of diseases increases and China takes drastic measures to stop the virus from spreading.

A look at the steps that are taken:

– CHINA: The government cut transportation links to and from Wuhan on January 22 and has since extended these controls to several nearby cities. Anyone arriving from Wuhan must register and be quarantined for 14 days – the maximum incubation period for the virus. Hong Kong prohibited travelers from Hubei Province from entering the country and asked Hong Kong residents returning from the region to quarantine at home.

– JAPAN: Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said that 560 Japanese citizens have been confirmed in Hubei and that charter evacuation flights are being prepared to leave “as soon as possible”. “The Japanese embassy in Beijing said the initial evacuation was limited to that in Wuhan. The evacuees are believed to include employees of Honda Motor Co., Tokyo Electron, Aeon Co., and other Japanese companies operating in Wuhan. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe His cabinet said the new coronavirus would be described as an infectious disease subject to forced hospitalization and isolation, and such preventive measures appear to be preparing the evacuation.

– UNITED STATES: The US consulate in Wuhan is planning a charter flight on Tuesday to evacuate its personnel and some other Americans. The US embassy in Beijing said the limited capacity on the flight to San Francisco meant priority would be given to people “at higher risk of coronavirus”.

– FRANCE: Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said that French nationals wishing to leave Wuhan were flown straight to France in the middle of the week and then kept in quarantine for 14 days. French automaker PSA, which makes Peugeot and Citroen cars, reported that it had evacuated its overseas employees and their families from Wuhan and quarantined them in another city. No further details were given.

– SRI LANKA: The Embassy in Beijing has requested that a Sri Lankan Airlines plan may land at Wuhan Airport to take 32 Sri Lankan students and their family members home. The State Department also said it was working on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s instructions to bring all other Sri Lankan students back across China. About 860 Sri Lankan students are in China.

– AUSTRALIA: Secretary of State Marise Payne said her government is “exploring every possibility” to help evacuate a number of Australians in Wuhan. She did not go into detail about it. Australia does not have a consular mission in Wuhan.

