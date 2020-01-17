The coronation street icon Bill Roache mourns the loss of Anne Kirkbride five years after his death

Sunday may have been five years since actress Anne Kirkbride passed away, but her name is still on the door of her dressing room on Coronation Street.

After 42 years as Deirdre Barlow on Manchester’s famous cobblestones in the most famous television specifications, it’s as much a part of the soap as The Rover’s Return or Rita’s Kabin. Nobody felt ready to remove it, and probably never will.

Her death from cancer at the age of 60 was a shock to so many on the street. Few, not even her husband, Bill Roache, who had been on the screen for almost four decades, knew about their struggle.

Today he explains that the room is now used by Anne’s close friend, actress Beverley Callard, who plays Liz McDonald but will always be Annes.

“Anne is always present here,” he says softly, describing how Deirdre’s infamous, shaky ceramics and framed photographs remain in Ken Barlow’s living room, which means that she is never far from the heads of actors and crew members.

Bill Roache and Anne Kirkbride were a legendary duo as Ken and Deidre Barlow

Today, the 87-year-old actor who played Ken since the soap came on the market almost 60 years ago reflects the woman he loved on television after decades of marriage.

For him, who was married twice in real life – while Anne married actor David Beckett in 1992 – their relationship was a third wedding in many ways. And the grief for her death was a painful path, mostly because he lives in the television house that they shared most days.

But, he says, remembering her is a happier experience.

“Grief is an ongoing thing, but it will be a happier thing, I’m not for sad memories, it’s about enjoying the person as much as possible,” he says.

“You always laughed well with Annie and we remember that most.”

He adds: “Strangely, the actor who married us was an ordained priest. It was a complete coincidence.

Deidre had a dramatic love life in Corrie

But I really loved her and she loved me in a really good sense. We had our private lives, but on the screen you couldn’t have brought anything closer to a real marriage that was very beautiful. The whole happy side – well, we had a lot of the unfortunate side, but we liked that!

“We would always have a laugh, even during rowing scenes.”

Anne stepped onto the street in 1972 as a teenage actress and never left.

The Oldham girl, the daughter of a cartoonist for the local newspaper, started as part of Deirdre Hunt, but quickly became a favorite and began numerous affairs, marriages, and affairs.

It was the love triangle between her, Ken, whom she married twice, and factory boss Mike Baldwin, played by Johnny Briggs, that kept the nation busy.

Her first marriage to Ken in 1981 received higher ratings for ITV than Diana and Charles’s two days later. The cast, including Bill, had no idea of ​​their illness when they left Coronation Street in late 2014.

The thrilling love triangle of Mike, Deidre and Ken had captivated the nation

Anne, who had recovered from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and depression after this diagnosis, made Bill think it was the last thing she had to deal with and would be back in a few months.

Tragically, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and it had spread. He was called to say goodbye to her in the hospital the following January.

He says: “It was a privilege to say goodbye. It was the day before she died and she was not conscious, but she looked very nice. She had lost a lot of weight, but her bone structure was so good that she looked really pretty.

“I only held her hand for a while and wished her well. I am sure that she would have known it on a higher level. She firmly believed in an afterlife, we always talked about it, she loved angels. I don’t think there would have been fear there. “

Ken Barlow played by Bill Roache and Deidre Barlow played by Anne Kirkbride

Now he remembers the support she gave him, especially when his second wife Sara died in 2009 at the age of 58. “She always called to see if there was anything she could do to help, I never knew anyone like her from that point of view. She just let you know she was there and sent you love.

“You really felt like she shared your grief or loss with you.” He adds: “She was incredibly sensitive and I think it was difficult for her. Things affected her deeply, she couldn’t stand when someone else was upset.

“She loved hugs – when someone needed one or she needed one. She hugged all the time, pretty well – when you meet, when you’ve finished a scene, start a scene. “

Coronation Street actor Bill Roache spoke to Mirror about his former colleague and actor colleague Anne Kirkbride, a year after her death last year.

Did she often ask for a hug?

He giggles. “She just came and grabbed you, just take it!”

In his book Life and Soul: How to Live a Long and Happy Life, Bill explains that Annie was a very loving person who always talked to everyone she met in the green room and on the way to the set.

Nowhere was this nourishing side as obvious as in her purse.

“We used to joke about her handbag,” he says. “When you said,” I feel like a cucumber sandwich, “she took out a knife, a cucumber, and a loaf of bread!

“She had everything you could ask for from sticking on plasters, aspirin, as you call it. It was like Mary Poppins.

“She always cleaned,” he recalls. “She had put on her marigolds. We always laughed at that.”

Now he can remember it with a smile.

“I miss her company, you felt better when you were with her.

“But we have a laugh at her and the things she did. We have happy memories of her here. “