The Corona virus outbreak “could throw cold water” at the Tokyo Olympics, says a senior official

The fatal outbreak of the Wuhan corona virus could affect Japan’s preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer, a senior organizer warned.

The virus has infected more than 28,000 people in more than 25 countries and territories and killed more than 560 people – the vast majority of cases and all but two deaths in mainland China. At least 45 cases were reported in Japan, including 20 people aboard a cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama Bay.

“I am deeply concerned that the spread of the infectious disease could trigger the games,” said Toshiro Muto, managing director of the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee, Japanese public broadcaster NHK. “I hope it will be eradicated as soon as possible.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that the games would go as planned.

However, the games are slated to open in less than six months, and Muto’s comments came as Japanese health officials ran to check passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess Cruiseliner, which docked in front of Yokohama port on Monday.

The Princess Cruises ship was banned in the Japanese port, and 3,700 people were quarantined after it was found that an infected passenger had flown to Tokyo and spent a few days on the ship.

So far, 20 people on the ship have been confirmed with the corona virus.

More than 100 samples are still waiting for the test results. A total of 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members were on board, Princess Cruises said in a statement earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the Japanese Ministry of Defense docked a quarantine ferry at the Maritime Self-Defense Force base in Yokosuka, central Japan. The 17,000 ton ferry has 94 rooms and can accommodate Japanese returnees from China if required.

Olympic jitter?

Despite fears of the Corona virus outbreak, the Tokyo 2020 fanfare that is officially scheduled to start on Friday, July 24, is in full swing.

Tokyo’s new national stadium was inaugurated last December and the Olympic torch relay is slated to begin on March 26 in Fukushima Prefecture.

On Monday, Abe dispelled concerns that the Summer Olympics would be canceled after false rumors spread online.

“We will take appropriate measures to ensure that preparations for the Olympic Games are carried out without interference,” Abe told a parliamentary committee.

Japan has struggled to recover from three recessions in the past eight years, the second of which was caused by the devastating earthquake and tsunami in northeast Japan in March 2011. Officials hope to use the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to attract visitors and promote business with Japan innovation.

The government has also set an ambitious goal of attracting up to 40 million foreign visitors to the country this year to boost the economy. This goal appears to be under threat after China banned groups from leaving as part of its fight against the spread of the coronavirus. Japan received around 9.6 million visitors from China in 2019, which accounts for a third of the country’s foreign tourism spending.

The games themselves are expected to welcome up to 920,000 visitors a day, according to a Bank of Japan report. So far, the Olympic organizers have continued to point out that precautions are taken to ensure the safety of athletes and visitors.

“Countermeasures against infectious diseases are an important part of our plans to host safe games,” the Olympic organizers told CNN on Monday in a statement they affirmed Thursday.

“Tokyo 2020 will continue to work with all relevant organizations that closely monitor the occurrence of infectious diseases, and we will review any countermeasures that may be required by all relevant organizations.”

Precautions taken

While face masks have become rare across the country, Japan has started to take a number of precautions to overcome and prevent the virus from spreading.

Last Friday, Japan’s National Institute for Infectious Diseases announced that it had managed to isolate and cultivate the virus from a confirmed Japanese person. With the isolated virus, the institute will begin to develop a vaccine and test kit that will enable quick diagnosis. However, this process can take months.

Japanese companies have adopted the practice of encouraging their employees to work from home to avoid being exposed to the virus in congested public transport and offices.

According to the public broadcaster NHK, Rakuten, a Japanese e-commerce company, recently told employees returning from China to work from home for two weeks. It takes 14 days to cover the virus incubation period.

The company will also give pregnant women the ability to telework regardless of whether they have been in China and postpone business trips to and from China.