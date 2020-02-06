The corona virus is spinning oil and the OPEC could not come to the rescue

The rapidly spreading corona virus in China is the biggest threat to the oil market since the 2008 financial crisis. However, OPEC and Russia cannot agree on a rescue plan.

Saudi Arabia, which wanted to cushion the blow of the corona virus, proposed three more days in Vienna to cut production this week. But Russia is pushing back – even though the fear of the corona virus has driven oil prices into another bear market.

The Russians said “they need more time” to weigh up the recommendations of the group’s technical committee and assess the coronavirus impact on the market, CNN Business’s John Defterios said.

The corona virus has hit oil prices by destroying demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer and epicenter of global oil demand growth. The crisis has killed more than 560 people, infected over 28,000 and brought large parts of the world’s second largest economy to a standstill.

The Saudi Arabia compromise proposed to cut oil production by 600,000 barrels a day from 800,000 to 1 million barrels, according to a high-level OPEC source, CNN.

The obvious conflict between OPEC and Russia gives reason to hope that the group can stop the sharp drop in prices.

“The corona virus has taken the oil market completely hostage,” said Michael Tran, head of global energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “The market is watching what OPEC is doing with breath. If OPEC is unable to survive the landing, it will have great psychological success for the market. “

US oil prices fell in the news to around $ 50.70 a barrel. Crude oil prices rose to $ 52.20 on Thursday in hopes of a strong OPEC response. S&P Global Platts Analytics said earlier this week that it was reasonable to expect OPEC to cut 1 million barrels a day.

Earlier this week, oil plunged into a bear market, down 20% from its previous highs. The price of crude oil closed on Tuesday at a 13-month low of $ 49.61.

Free Fall Oil Demand

In contrast to the recent oil tail spins, this was triggered by the destruction of demand, not by the oversupply. Because of the uncertainty involved, stopping demand shocks can be more difficult.

“What we’re seeing now is another beast. Demand is only in free fall,” said Tran.

At best, oil demand will drop by 1.5 million barrels a day in February, according to Platts. In the worst case, the company is demanding a 4 million barrel drop in demand per day.

The biggest problem with the oil bulls is the appetite for jet fuel, as major airlines such as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and British Airways have stopped all flights to and from mainland China.

Daily flight cancellations are approaching nearly 3,000 that use artificial intelligence to track real-time flight patterns, according to the RBC. China’s Sinopec has reduced its total crude oil throughput by approximately 13% and its refineries in China are operated at minimum operating rates, according to Platts.

“This is, in our opinion, the most acute threat to global demand since the 2008 financial crisis,” said Tran.

Will Saudi Arabia Act Alone?

Oil demand has been relatively robust in the years since the Great Recession, fueled by rapid economic growth in China and India. Earlier demand shocks affected the September 11 terrorist attacks and the SARS infection in 2003.

It is unclear what OPEC will do next.

Under the new Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, the kingdom has signaled that it would prefer not to act alone. Saudi Arabia would prefer other large oil companies, including Russia, to bear the burden of cut production.

OPEC must now decide whether to act alone without the support of Russia. Such a move could jeopardize the OPEC + association, which has worked well in recent years to stop the weak oil price.