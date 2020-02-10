The corona virus is already harming the global economy. Here’s why it could get really scary

Almost two decades have passed since a corona virus known as SARS appeared in China, killing hundreds of people and causing panic that shuddered the global economy. The virus that is now raging across China could be much more harmful.

China has become an indispensable part of global business since the SARS outbreak in 2003. It has grown into a factory in the world that produces products like the iPhone and increases the demand for raw materials like oil and copper. The country also has hundreds of millions of wealthy consumers who spend a lot of money on luxury goods, tourism and cars. China’s economy contributed around 4% of global GDP in 2003; it now accounts for 16% of global production.

SARS made 8,098 people sick and killed 774 before being held back. The new corona virus, which comes from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has already killed more than 700 people and infected over 34,400 in 25 countries and areas. Chinese officials have blocked Wuhan and several other cities, but the virus continues to spread.

“The outbreak can lead to serious upheavals in the economy and the market. However, the magnitude of the impact ultimately depends on how the virus spreads and develops, which is almost impossible to predict, and how governments respond, ”said Neil Shearing, chief economist for the group at Capital Economics.

The risk is compounded by the fact that the world outside of China has also changed since 2003.

Globalization has encouraged companies to build supply chains that cross national borders and connect the economy much more closely. The major central banks have used up much of the ammunition they would normally use to fight the economic downturn since the 2008 financial crisis, and global debt has never been higher. Increasing nationalism could make it more difficult to coordinate a global response when needed.

The virus growls the supply chains and disrupts the companies.

After the New Year holidays across China, the automobile factories had to remain closed, preventing global automakers Volkswagen, Toyota, Daimler, General Motors, Renault, Honda and Hyundai from resuming operations in the world’s largest automotive market. According to S & P Global Ratings, the outbreak will force automakers in China to cut production by about 15% in the first quarter. Toyota said on Friday that it would keep its factories closed until at least February 17.

Manufacturers of luxury goods that rely on Chinese consumers who spend a lot of money at home and on vacation are also affected. British brand Burberry has closed 24 of its 64 mainland Chinese stores, and its executive director warned on Friday that the virus had a “significant negative impact on luxury demand”. Dozens of global airlines have restricted flights to and from China.

The threat to global supply chains is even more worrying. Qualcomm, the world’s largest manufacturer of smartphone chips, warned that the outbreak caused “significant” uncertainty regarding the demand for smartphones and the supplies needed to manufacture them. The shortage of auto parts has already forced Hyundai to close plants in South Korea and prompted Fiat Chrysler to draw up contingency plans to avoid the same result at one of its plants in Europe.

Economists say the current level of disruption is manageable. If the number of new coronavirus cases declines and China’s factories will reopen soon, the Chinese economy will be temporarily affected in the first quarter and an impact on global growth. However, if the virus continues to spread, the economic damage increases rapidly.

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor to Allianz, told CNN Business that he was most concerned about the possible economic cascade effects.

“They first paralyze the region of the virus outbreak,” he said. “Then they gradually spread domestically and undermined domestic trade, consumption, production and passenger traffic. If the virus is still not included, the process continues to spread, including regionally and internationally, by disrupting trade, supply chains, and travel. “

Epidemic risk

Because of their unique properties, economists find it difficult to determine the potential costs of epidemics.

However, diseases can be far more harmful than natural disasters like hurricanes or tsunami or other unpredictable events known as “black swans”. According to a study by World Bank, major pandemic could cause economic losses of nearly 5% of global GDP or more than $ 3 trillion. Losses from a weaker flu pandemic, such as the 2009 H1N1 virus, can still reduce global GDP by 0.5%.

“A sudden, profound and far-reaching impact of a major pandemic would resemble a global war,” the World Bank said in a 2013 pandemic report.

However, the virus is not the driving factor behind these losses. Instead, it is how consumers, businesses, and governments respond to an outbreak that matters most.

People are more likely to stay at home during an outbreak so they don’t get sick and don’t have to travel, shop, or work. This limits the demand for consumer goods and energy. The decision by companies and governments to close shops and shutdown factories is curtailing production.

“The scope and scope continue to grow. It could end, very, very big and very, very serious. We can’t project that now, ”said William Reinsch, senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, who was president of the National Foreign Trade Council for 15 years.

According to Shearing, past epidemics show that China’s economy is likely to experience a significant slump in the first quarter. But that will quickly disappear from memory if the virus is included.

“As long as the closure of factories does not lead to job loss, next year GDP is unlikely to deviate significantly from what it would have been without the virus,” he said.

What can be done

The Chinese government has made swift efforts to counter the economic consequences of the corona virus and measures to contain the virus.

The People’s Bank of China cut a key interest rate this week and put huge amounts of cash into the markets to relieve banks and borrowers. Officials have also announced new tax breaks and subsidies to help consumers.

However, China is also more vulnerable to a crisis than 17 years ago when SARS broke out.

“It has a much higher level of debt, trade tensions with a large trading partner and its growth has slowed down steadily over the past few years, which is a weak starting point for dealing with such a crisis,” said Raphie Hayat, senior economist at Dutch Bank Rabobank.

Capital Economics analysts expect the government to announce further measures in the coming days. If the virus continues to spread, they believe that Beijing will have to give up its long-term efforts to get its debt under control and pump money directly into the economy.

Central banks in neighboring countries such as Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines have cut interest rates in recent weeks. South Korea and Taiwan could be the next.

But the great powers of the financial world have been exhausted from a decade in the fight against anemic growth since the global financial crisis. The European Central Bank introduced negative interest rates in 2014 and has not been able to increase them since then, while the Bank of Japan is in a similar situation. The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times last year. Chairman Jerome Powell said he is closely monitoring the situation.

In the meantime, debt levels have risen sharply in the United States, Japan, and major European countries, including Italy, limiting the scope for a major fiscal stimulus if the global economy goes into another crisis. Global debt, including loans from households, governments and businesses, has increased more than three times the size of the global economy. This is the highest rate ever recorded, according to the Institute of International Finance.

It is also crucial whether governments are able to coordinate their response to the outbreak, ideally with the help of multinational institutions. This is especially true because, according to the World Bank, the willingness for a possible pandemic is low. In an increasingly fragmented world, where nationalism is often valued through cooperation, coordination can prove difficult.

“It’s pretty clear that multinational institutions are under more pressure and have fewer teeth on everyday problems than they did 10 years ago,” said Shearing. “But the optimist in me wants to believe that global institutions are still able to respond to a global pandemic.”

Correction: In an earlier version of this story, Raphie Hayat’s employer was misidentified.