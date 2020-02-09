The corona virus crisis could bring auto factories around the world to a standstill

The human cost of the Chinese Coronavirus outbreak is tragic, increasing, and is already evident. The cost to businesses around the world could also be become strict the coming weeks.

Manufacturers around the world rely on parts from China to keep their own supply chains running. Experts fear that factories around the world may come to a standstill if many plants across China are closed in the coming week,

Auto factories could be among the first to feel the effects. This is due to the enormous size of the Chinese auto parts industry and the fact that you cannot build a car with only 99% of its parts.

“Only one part is missing to stop a line,” said Mike Dunne, an automotive industry consultant in Asia and former head of GM operations in Indonesia.

He said there have been many examples in the past where problems such as a fire or natural disaster that close a plant with a single supplier can affect auto factories around the world. This could be far worse depending on how widespread plant shutdown is due to the virus.

China is a major supplier of auto parts around the world. According to UN data, parts worth almost $ 35 billion were delivered in 2018. According to the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, Chinese parts worth $ 20 billion were exported to the U.S. in 2018 alone. While some of these parts go to auto parts retail stores, much of them are used in assembly lines for building cars.

And experts say the parts at risk are likely to be larger, since many Chinese parts, from computer chips to screws and bolts, are not simply classified as auto parts, like how a bumper or an engine piston is classified in this way. Chinese parts are also commonly used in auto parts made in other countries.

Finding replacements for all of these parts is not practical if supplies continue to be cut, said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of the Center for Automotive Research, a think tank in Michigan.

“It’s difficult to tell when it starts to bite here,” she said. “I would expect the global impact to cascade by the end of February if Chinese production doesn’t come back [this week]. All automakers are currently running a Supply Chain War Room to find out what they can do. But China is so big that it cannot be affected in any way. “

So far, most of the car assembly plants in China are closed and serve the Chinese market. Volkswagen announced that it would keep its Chinese automobile plants closed partly due to travel restrictions and partly due to missing parts.

But it has already started to spread to other plants. Hyundai has closed its assembly plants in South Korea, not because the disease has spread there, but because it can no longer operate the plants without Chinese parts. Last week, According to Fiat Chrysler, a European plant is at risk of missing Chinese parts in the next two to four weeks.

All other automakers will say they are closely monitoring the situation in China, but it is still too early to say how this will affect their global business.

“It’s a very fluid situation,” said GM CEO Mary Barra last week speaking to investors.

Experts believe that the global auto industry has not yet had its full impact since the factories were scheduled to close for the new lunar year. So many assembly plants had an additional stock of parts that went on vacation. While the shutdown was extended by a week due to the outbreak, most plants have not yet run out of Chinese parts. But that cannot last.

The prospect of widespread downtime in global automotive plants will be much more likely if the downtime continues, said Simon MacAdam, Global Economist at Capital Economics in London.

“It’s pretty hard to say at the moment,” he said. “A supply chain is only as strong as the weakest link. This is why there is such uncertainty about estimates. “

Even if the plants try to open again, it is not clear whether they can work normally due to a potential labor shortage or, at worst, a further spread of the disease, Dunne said. And not to have the parts shipped as usual.

“You should go back to work on Monday,” said Dunne. “But even then it will be a start-stop. Some cities have roadblocks, others have no flights. We will have an interesting time starting this week. “